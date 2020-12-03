Home / Home
Shown here are a bearded Cameron PD Officer Devin White, Detective Bryson Janovec, Officer Kyle Glazebrook and Sergeant Shane Stevenson.

CPD No Shave November raises funds for kids toy drive

Thu, 12/03/2020 - 4:43pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Cameron Police Department officers went clean-shaven this week after wrapping up their No-Shave November Fundraiser for their upcoming Christmas with a Cop toy giveaway.

With the CPD currently raising money for Christmas with a Cop, officers paid for the privilege of growing a beard last month as the department aims to match the $5,000 raised last year to provide toys to area children in need.

“Quite a few officers participated (in No-Shave November),” Cameron PD Chief Rick Basher said. “One of the big things we support is Christmas with a Cop. We changed the name this year from Shop with a Cop … All of the money goes to sponsoring children for that.”

