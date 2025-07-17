CPD Releases details on Fatal July 4 Accident

Home / Home

The Citizen-Observer has received details on the fatal car-pedestrian accident which occurred near Northland Drive across from SBJ Fuels on the evening of July 4.

On July 4, 2025, at approximately 9:14 p.m., Cameron Emergency Services
were dispatched to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US
Highway 69, near Northland Drive. Upon arrival, officers and emergency medical personnel
determined that the pedestrian was deceased.
The victim has been identified as Raymond E. Mackey, 63, with an address in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Preliminary investigation reveals that Mr. Mackey was attempting to cross US 69 when he was
struck by a northbound vehicle, driven by Max P. Hass, 67, of Gallatin, Tennessee. The crash is
currently under investigation by the Cameron Police Department.
Assistance at the scene was provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the DeKalb
County Sheriff’s Department.
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities ask anyone with information related to the
incident to contact the Cameron Police Department.

