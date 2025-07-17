CPD Releases details on Fatal July 4 Accident

The Citizen-Observer has received details on the fatal car-pedestrian accident which occurred near Northland Drive across from SBJ Fuels on the evening of July 4.

On July 4, 2025, at approximately 9:14 p.m., Cameron Emergency Services

were dispatched to a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US

Highway 69, near Northland Drive. Upon arrival, officers and emergency medical personnel

determined that the pedestrian was deceased.

The victim has been identified as Raymond E. Mackey, 63, with an address in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Mr. Mackey was attempting to cross US 69 when he was

struck by a northbound vehicle, driven by Max P. Hass, 67, of Gallatin, Tennessee. The crash is

currently under investigation by the Cameron Police Department.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the DeKalb

County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities ask anyone with information related to the

incident to contact the Cameron Police Department.