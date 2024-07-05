CRMC Freedom Run participants were on the ‘run’

Despite a wet and rainy morning, that did not stop Freedom Runners from making it to the finish line. The Cameron Regional Medical Center hosted their annual Freedom Run which includes sixty-plus participants early Saturday morning, June 29. CRMC hosts various events to support the hospital throughout the year, promoting health and wellness awareness and healthy lifestyles through events like the Freedom Run. Participants had the opportunity to participate in the 4-mile run or 2-mile walk. During the last portion of the event, the Freedom Run also hosted a kid’s Freedom Run, allowing kids to run towards the finish line starting in age groups six and under, and seven and up.

Medals were awarded to the top 3 male and female overall finishers and to the top male and female finishers in each designated age group. CRMC also honored a new award this year, “Young at Heart” which recognizes participants over 65 years old and who are still actively engaged in their wellness. The Freedom Run had participants from all over the local area and others even traveled from out of state, including Covington, Los Angeles, California and Portland, Florida.

The top 3 mens finishers were:

Luke Thompson from Chillicothe with a time of 23:52.67

Luke Krentz from Hamilton with a time of 24:29.02

Marc Plummer from Lawson with a time of 27:46.90.

The top 3 women’s finishers were:

Natalie Garr from Cameron with a time of 29.05.81

Addie Floyd from Braymer with a time of 31.30.46

Jessica Gilgour from Hamilton with a time of 31:59.68