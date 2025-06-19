CRMC OB/GYN SERVICES CRITICAL TO EXPECTING MOTHERS IN NW MISSOURI

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is an incredibly important health concern in our area. While Mike has covered this well, one issue that adds to this is when problems occur during a pregnancy that requires an ambulance trip; not all paramedics and EMT ambulance crews are fully prepared to handle in-transit emergencies when they arise. We will be researching this further with local ambulance services and Cameron EMS to complement Mike's excellent reporting on this.

Mark McLaughlin, Editor

Cameron Regional Medical Center

Pregnant women in the rural areas of Missouri need and deserve access to qualified obstetricial and gynecology services. In our section of the state there is a shortage of both. That is why the OB/GYN services provided by Cameron Regional Medical Services are vital to young mothers in our area six county area.

The wide-spread shortage is largely due to financial factors. OB/GYN services are exceedingly expensive, causing most rural hospitals to discontinue these services. OB/GYN services expose providing hospitals and physicians with above normal risk. This must be factored in as well as the increased cost of providing specialized staff. Specialized staff must be available around the clock since births cannot be scheduled. Very often expectant mothers simply arrive at the Emergency Room.

CRMC Administrator Joe Abrutz feels an obligation to provide these crucial services. There are circumstances where driving to a city hospital is not practical. Many rural hospitals have discontinued OB/GYN services simply due to the cost factor. A birth unit must be staffed 24 hours a day since it is impossible to predict when the unit will be needed.

Supporting OB/GYN services is expensive. Medicaid recipients account for 70-75% of the patients, and Medicaid only reimburses the hospital for a fraction of the cost, and compounds this by being very slow in providing payment. Also, hospital birth units are susceptible to lawsuits which requires increased insurance coverage for the facility.

CRMC generally has two specially trained staff on hand, even when there are no patients. CRMC Director of Nursing, and RN Caitlin Strapp both agree that despite being expensive it is necessary in order to adequately serve the greater community.

Since the CRMC OB/GYN services began they have delivered 2,684 babies. In one instance the baby was born within 4 minutes of arriving at the hospital. Cameron has two highly qualified OB/GYN medical doctors on staff. They are Barry Littlejohn (MD), and Dennis Albino (MD). Both are qualified in delivering newborns and performing GYN services.

The closest hospitals for OB/GYN providing OB/GYN services are Mosaic West (Maryville) at a distance of 80 miles, Liberty at 35 miles, Des Moines (IA) and Hannibal to the east at 155 miles. As we all know, when the baby is ready to come, longer drive-times and weather concerns sometimes dictate when and where delivery will take place. This is what CRMC administrator refers to as a “service desert”, a geographic area with no, or limited, medical resources. Statistics show that nationally a mother travels 10.62 miles to a birth facility. In rural areas such as northwest Missouri, that distance is three times as much.

The CRMC OB/GYN unit opened in the fall of 2005. Since the facility has delivered 2, 684 babies, more than 100 per year. these deliveries have mostly been to mothers in a six-county area without OB/GYN services. In addition, some of the deliveries have been to women en route to a city hospital before realizing they are not going to make it in time. Some deliveries have been to women merely passing through the area when they go into labor prematurely and need immediate attention.

CRMC recently hired Dr. Dennis Albino (delivers babies and Gynecologic surgeries) to assist Dr. Barry Littlejohn. Both are MD’s and specialists in OB/GYN services. Both are with NW Missouri Obstetrics and Gynecology in Cameron.

CRMC is a LDRP which includes labor, delivery, recovery, and post-partum care. All of these services are administered in the same room allowing both mother and child recover and establish a bond.

Cameron’s OB/GYN unit must be prepared to deal with life-threatening situations. They arrive in one of 4 emergency situations. One such problem is placental disruption where the placenta breaks away from the uterine wall. In such a situation death is imminent. Immediate action is need to save both the child and the mother,

Another situation is a “breech” birth. If the mother is fully dilated it is an emergency situation creating much trauma for both mother and child. If time allows, transfers are made to Children’ Mercy in Kansas City.

Perhaps the most dangerous situation is an “etopic” pregnancy. In this situation the fertilized egg attaches outside of the womb, often in a fallopian tube. The tube can burst creating massive bleeding with the loss of blood a major concern and the possibility of death imminent.

The OB/GYN department at CRMC receives great ratings from families The smaller unit size allows more attention for both mother and child which is beneficial to both.

The hospital OB/GYN staff participate in ongoing training. Training is periodically provided by staff at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Cameron also has a relationship with Children’s Mercy regarding babies born with threatening challenges. Children’s Mercy will make arrangements to pick up the child and transport them to their facility.

Equally helpful is what is referred to as the “Mizzou SIM Bus” which is a mobile training center for a variety of medical situations, including childbirth. The mannequins can demonstrate situations of normal birth, breech births, plantal, and breech births. These simulations present the trainee with a full-range of abnormal births, providing “hands-on” training on which they can rely when faced with such a real-life situation. Area EMT’s are included in this training since there is a possibility of birth taking place in an ambulance.

Cameron Regional Medical Center Administrator, Joe Abrutz, explains that north Missouri is what he refers to as a “medical services desert”, especially for OB/GYN services. The costs associated with birth units are substantial and beyond the capability of rural hospitals. Cameron Regional underwrites the cost of the OB/GYN unit which serves not only Cameron, but many communities in the area.

Joe Abrutz, Drs. Barry Littlejohn and Dennis Albino, along with the Cameron OB/GYN nursing staff should be applauded for providing this vital service to area communities.