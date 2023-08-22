D.A. files charges after Cameron man killed in head-on collision

Cylea Reann Campbell, 22 of Gallatin, faces multiple charges, including felony involuntary manslaughter, for her alleged role in an August 14 car accident that killed 86-year-old Cameron resident Ray Stone.

After reviewing a probable cause statement filed by Cameron Police Department Det. Bryson Janovec, Clinton County District Attorney Brandi Lou McClain filed charges last week, which include involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the roadway resulting in an accident, driving while revoked or suspended and operating a motor vehicle without maintain financial responsibility.

As previously reported by the Citizen-Observer, according to a press release from Cameron Police Department Chief Rick Bashor, at approximately 6:23 a.m., the Cameron Missouri Police Dispatch received an iPhone Automated Accident Report in reference to a traffic crash on the Grand Ave. bridge over I-35. Cameron Police, Cameron Fire and Cameron Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Bashor further stated a subsequent investigation reveal Campbell’s 2014 Ford Fusion crossed over into the westbound lane and directly into the path of the 1997 Lincoln Continental driven by Stone.

