DAN MILLER should be Cameron's next City Manager

By Mark McLaughlin, Editor, Citizen-Observer

Preaching to the choir, perhaps, given the rather large bit of sentiment in favor of the hiring of Dan Miller as permanent City Manager.

Speaking for the newspaper, Dan Miller has always been a transparent, dogged advocate for public safety, and in the expanded role he has taken the last two months, has extended that advocacy to the central question in all things...

"What is good for the people of Cameron?"

We know the City has tough decisions to make in the next few months, but Dan has kept the ship on course, vastly improved staff morale within City Hall, and improved the City's image out "among 'em".

When I meet with Dan to discuss a serious issue confronting the community, he'll come armed with information, and may bring a department head with him to what becomes "a discussion" rather than a press gaggle.

He leans on his own experience and expertise, but also both trusts and values the highly competent, excellent individuals around him.

That is the sign of a good leader, a person willing to gather a lot of information from the people he works with, weigh it, wadee in with them on the issue, and obtain resolution.

He's careful on what he says, not being a politician, but making sure he crafts the message most likely to get the job done. He is into narratives, does build supports under what he proposes, or implements and then gets out of the way to let people do their jobs.

The "institutional knowledge" Dan has far exceeds any degree he could have earned or workshop he's attended. He is not a theoretician...he's a pragmatist, a problem-solver, and functions best in "real time", using the facts on the ground in the moment to make wise decisions.

The Council has interviewed three people, one of whom I met aside from Dan and was impressed by. He did his homework prior to the interviews, went out to canvas the community and has a good "handle" on strategic thinking, vision, and decision-making today on the priorities of the city a decade away.

He would be a sound choice as well.

But I believe that Dan is a "man for the moment", with the confidence of the City, of City leaders and rank and file City workers and citizens.

The Council has a difficult decision that will craft the next decade or more of how the City moves forward.

Dan Miller is the right man for this moment. He's a great leader, Cameron's number one fan, and...may I say it...is just a good, solid, principled person.

He's what we need. Pull the trigger, folks...no pun intended.