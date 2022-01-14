Dangerous building barricade advertising passes

A recently extended safety barrier around multiple structures on the 200 block of Third Street may soon get a bit brighter following a recent decision by the Cameron City Council.

In light of city officials still considering a three-building structure in downtown as a dangerous building in jeopardy of collapse, the safety barricade preventing potential injury in that event may soon have a mural and advertising raising money to save the building after the council unanimously approved a resolution.

“It authorizes [The Old School of Cameron Historical Preservation Society] to submit a sign plan, that complies with this resolution, that would have to be approved. This resolution doesn’t approve the signs being placed on barricades, that are up right now, tomorrow,” City of Cameron Attorney Padraic Corcoran said. “Instead, what it does is provide a frame work so if there are barricades in front of somebody’s buildings, the property owners can come and request to put signs up. This is for all barricades erected in downtown.”

