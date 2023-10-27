Dangerous downtown building slated for demo

Cameron residents traveling through downtown may notice an empty spot on Third Street in the near future.

After evaculating a building on the 100 block of Third Street last summer, Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes said the city successfully had a judge deem the building a dangerous structure,.

“The judge did rule in our favor. We got the findings and facts back from that hearing. The city is moving forward. We’re just waiting for approval from the judge,” Wynmes said.

Similar to the 200-block building, city inspectors declared sought a dangerous building designation after noticing significant degredation of a wall supporting the southside of building.

Wymes said the building owner has 60 days to come up with a plan for demolition and additional work to remove the rubble.

While one downtown may be coming down, another may have been saved, although with a bit of potential fallout. Last Wednesday, after the Old School of Cameron Historical Preservation Board rejected a measure renewing an insurance policy regarding the historic 200-block building, Board President Allen Reed and wife B.J. Reed met with Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen to sign a contract renewing the insurance policy.

A source close to the suject said this action was done without the board’s knowledge or consent and runs contrary to the wishes of the board, which rejected the renewal 4-2 with the Reeds both voting in favor of the renewal.

“Just more proof that they do what they want and control all fund going in and out of HPS ... Going against a board vote and writing this check is theft,” the sources stated in a message to the Citizen-Observer.