Debbie Files honored with AWG Merchandising Award

Believing she was about to sit in on a manager’s meeting, Cameron Market Floral Manager Debbie Files received a surprise recognition as the top floral designer in the Kansas City metropolitan.

Associated Wholesale Grocers Floral Specialist Shannon Gatton presented Files with the Excellence in Merchandising Award, which AWG gives to one of a field of nominees from across the KC metro, as well as areas of Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa.

“I recognized something special in this girl, her love of floral, what she puts out and everything she does. She supports us, and we support her. She is the first one to show up to one of my shows, and the last one to leave,” Gatton said. “She takes in everything that she possibly can, and she gives back to her customers … She is not only a gifted designer. Her heart shows in everything she does. Her program for donations for every rose that she gives at Valentine’s Day. That’s cute. You don’t see a lot of stuff like that in the big cities.”

Files said she began preparing floral arrangements as a teenager, and soon developed a passion for the craft. She felt strange receiving recognition for something she is passionate about. She said her first job at Angel Wings – a floral boutique previously located inside the current Cameron Food Pantry and New Hope Shoppe on Walnut Street – is what originally inspired her love for floral arraignments.

“It’s hard for me, because I do it because I love it – not just for an award. I’m thrilled. I’m over the moon, but I do it because I love to do it,” Files said. “I have great girls, who are always there to help me. I started in high school, when I was 16. The ladies I worked with taught me everything I know. It was a four-generation floral shop.”

After graduation Files said she left for college, planning to study elementary education, but soon returned to Cameron in order to pursue her true passion.

“I went two years, then I mom I wasn’t going to get a degree. Of course, she said ‘Why?’ I said ‘Because I love working with flowers,’” Files said.

Click this link for a video from today's award ceremony.