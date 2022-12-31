December restaurant inspections 2022

The following is a list of items discovered during the most recent round of Tri-County Health Department inspections.

December Food Establishment Inspections

TED AND JULI’S (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 12/6/22

Priority Items:

Dead cockroaches seen

Date mark missing

Dirty utensil holder

Sanitizer is too weak

Core Items:

No towels at hand sink

Standing water inside prep cooler

Stained ceiling tiles

Top of reach-in is dirty

Lid of freezer is broken

Case of food being stored on floor

POP A TOP SALOON & CAFÉ (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 12/6/22

Priority Items:

Unlabeled spray bottles

Mold-like build-up on fan guard inside reach-in

Core Items:

No waste basket at hand sink

Thermometers missing

Foil lining shelves in disrepair

Broken handles on equipment

Container of common food ingredient is not labeled

Flooring is coming apart

Cases of food being stored on floor

Improper storage of single-service items

Unsealed bare wood

CASEY’S (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 12/6/22

Priority Items:

Inside hot case is dirty

Food prep surfaces are dirty

Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat food

Nozzles on cold brew are dirty

Nozzle on soda machine is dirty

Mold-like build-up on ice chute of soda machine

Lid, cup, straw dispensing areas are dirty

Soft serve machine is dirty

Core Items:

Hand sinks are dirty

Food debris on floor of walk-in

Lids of hot holding containers are dirty

Shelving of prep tables are dirty

No cold water at prep sink

Shelving above pizza prep is dirty

Thermometers missing

Excessive trash/debris on floor of beer walk-in

No waste basket

Fronts of trash cabinets are dirty

Cases of food being stored on floor

Improper storage of single-service items

Door seal is broken on walk-in freezer

Toilets are dirty

Floors dirty throughout

SUBWAY (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/13/22

Priority Items:

Mold-like build-up on ice chute of soda machine

Core Items:

Thermometer is inaccurate

Beverage lid dispensing compartments are dirty

SCOOTERS COFFEE (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/13/22

Priority Items:

None observed

Core Items:

Dumpster lids open

No self-closer on restroom door

CHINA GARDEN (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/13/22

Priority Items:

Mold-like build-up on fan guards in walk-in

Date mark missing from ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods in walk-in and reach-in coolers

Food uncovered with potential for contamination in walk-in

Food storage containers are dirty in walk-in

Scoops are dirty

Core Items:

No towels at hand sink

Cases of food being stored on floor

Containers of common food ingredients are not labeled

Ceiling tiles are dirty

Duct tape being used on three compartment sink

Walls near soda machines are dirty

Top of ware washing machine is dirty

Shelf is dirty

Incorrect wash-rinse-sanitize

Thermometer missing from reach-in coolers

Floor tiles are cracked/broken

Foil and cardboard are being used as shelf liner

SNAKE BITE (SHERIDAN) – Routine Inspection 12/20/22

Priority Items:

Vent hood excessively dirty/dusty

Core Items:

Prep cooler door seals are dirty

Range is dirty

Wall behind fryers is dirty

Hole in door

Case of food being stored on floor

HY-VEE (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 12/20/22

Priority Items:

Improper storage of raw eggs

Walk-in cooler is not maintaining temp of 41°F or below

Core Item:

Cases of food being stored on floor

Air gap around receiving door

Hand sink is in disrepair

FAST GAS & GODFATHERS PIZZA (STEWARTSVILLE)– Routine Inspection 12/30/22

Priority Items:

Improper storage of toxic for retail sale

Ready-to-eat PHF is not date marked

Mold-like build-up on ice chutes of soda machines

Unlabeled spray bottle

Raw meat being stored above ready-to-eat foods

Core Items:

No self-closers on restroom doors

Wire shelving is dirty

Unlabeled squeeze bottles containing food

Stained ceiling tiles

Fan guards in walk-in are dirty

Improper storage of single-service items

Deep freezer lid is broken

LAWSON’S QUICK STOP (STEWARTSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 12/30/22

Priority Items:

Food in prep cooler is not being held at 41° F or below

Core Items:

No towels at hand sink

Thermometer missing from reach-in

Cardboard box being used as a waste basket

Deep freezer lid is broken