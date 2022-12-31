December restaurant inspections 2022
The following is a list of items discovered during the most recent round of Tri-County Health Department inspections.
December Food Establishment Inspections
TED AND JULI’S (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 12/6/22
Priority Items:
Dead cockroaches seen
Date mark missing
Dirty utensil holder
Sanitizer is too weak
Core Items:
No towels at hand sink
Standing water inside prep cooler
Stained ceiling tiles
Top of reach-in is dirty
Lid of freezer is broken
Case of food being stored on floor
POP A TOP SALOON & CAFÉ (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 12/6/22
Priority Items:
Unlabeled spray bottles
Mold-like build-up on fan guard inside reach-in
Core Items:
No waste basket at hand sink
Thermometers missing
Foil lining shelves in disrepair
Broken handles on equipment
Container of common food ingredient is not labeled
Flooring is coming apart
Cases of food being stored on floor
Improper storage of single-service items
Unsealed bare wood
CASEY’S (MAYSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 12/6/22
Priority Items:
Inside hot case is dirty
Food prep surfaces are dirty
Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat food
Nozzles on cold brew are dirty
Nozzle on soda machine is dirty
Mold-like build-up on ice chute of soda machine
Lid, cup, straw dispensing areas are dirty
Soft serve machine is dirty
Core Items:
Hand sinks are dirty
Food debris on floor of walk-in
Lids of hot holding containers are dirty
Shelving of prep tables are dirty
No cold water at prep sink
Shelving above pizza prep is dirty
Thermometers missing
Excessive trash/debris on floor of beer walk-in
No waste basket
Fronts of trash cabinets are dirty
Cases of food being stored on floor
Improper storage of single-service items
Door seal is broken on walk-in freezer
Toilets are dirty
Floors dirty throughout
SUBWAY (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/13/22
Priority Items:
Mold-like build-up on ice chute of soda machine
Core Items:
Thermometer is inaccurate
Beverage lid dispensing compartments are dirty
SCOOTERS COFFEE (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/13/22
Priority Items:
None observed
Core Items:
Dumpster lids open
No self-closer on restroom door
CHINA GARDEN (CAMERON) – Routine Inspection 12/13/22
Priority Items:
Mold-like build-up on fan guards in walk-in
Date mark missing from ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods in walk-in and reach-in coolers
Food uncovered with potential for contamination in walk-in
Food storage containers are dirty in walk-in
Scoops are dirty
Core Items:
No towels at hand sink
Cases of food being stored on floor
Containers of common food ingredients are not labeled
Ceiling tiles are dirty
Duct tape being used on three compartment sink
Walls near soda machines are dirty
Top of ware washing machine is dirty
Shelf is dirty
Incorrect wash-rinse-sanitize
Thermometer missing from reach-in coolers
Floor tiles are cracked/broken
Foil and cardboard are being used as shelf liner
SNAKE BITE (SHERIDAN) – Routine Inspection 12/20/22
Priority Items:
Vent hood excessively dirty/dusty
Core Items:
Prep cooler door seals are dirty
Range is dirty
Wall behind fryers is dirty
Hole in door
Case of food being stored on floor
HY-VEE (GRANT CITY) – Routine Inspection 12/20/22
Priority Items:
Improper storage of raw eggs
Walk-in cooler is not maintaining temp of 41°F or below
Core Item:
Cases of food being stored on floor
Air gap around receiving door
Hand sink is in disrepair
FAST GAS & GODFATHERS PIZZA (STEWARTSVILLE)– Routine Inspection 12/30/22
Priority Items:
Improper storage of toxic for retail sale
Ready-to-eat PHF is not date marked
Mold-like build-up on ice chutes of soda machines
Unlabeled spray bottle
Raw meat being stored above ready-to-eat foods
Core Items:
No self-closers on restroom doors
Wire shelving is dirty
Unlabeled squeeze bottles containing food
Stained ceiling tiles
Fan guards in walk-in are dirty
Improper storage of single-service items
Deep freezer lid is broken
LAWSON’S QUICK STOP (STEWARTSVILLE) – Routine Inspection 12/30/22
Priority Items:
Food in prep cooler is not being held at 41° F or below
Core Items:
No towels at hand sink
Thermometer missing from reach-in
Cardboard box being used as a waste basket
Deep freezer lid is broken