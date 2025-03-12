Decision Awaited on Arndt v. City of Cameron
What is shown below is the filing by Park Board attorney Erin L. Wiseman, listing supporting documentation for the request for a preliminary injunction by the plaintiff's in the case. It is a detailed document, with specific focus on "identifying a legal remedy" to the conflict, one of the arguments City Attorney Padraic Corcoran says the Park Board and Arndt do not have, and which Wiseman suggests, they do.
A decision is expected on the injunction Thursday. Put on your interpetation cap "legal eagles" as Wiseman lays out what she believes is the Plaintiff's case.
The judge dismissed the portion of the case that included the Park Board itself, ruling that one entity of the city cannot sue another. We shall see.
THE 43RD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT OF CLINTON COUNTY STATE OF MISSOURI
MATTHEW ARNDT )
Plaintiff, )
v.
CITY OF CAMERON )
Defendant. )
SUGGESTIONS IN SUPPORT OF PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION
COMES NOW Plaintiff Matthew Arndt (hereinafter referred to as “Arndt”), by and through counsel, and for his suggestions in support of the preliminary injunction.
Applicable Statute
§§ 90.950 RSMo. Said directors shall immediately after their appointment, meet and organize by the election of one of their number president, and by the election of such other officers as they may deem necessary. They shall make and adopt such bylaws, rules and regulations for their guidance and for the government of the parks as may be expedient, not inconsistent with sections 90.500 to 90.570. They shall have the exclusive control of the expenditures of all money collected to the credit of the park fund and of the supervision, improvement, care and custody of said park. All moneys received for such parks shall be deposited in the treasury of said city or town to the credit of the park fund and shall be kept separate and apart from the other moneys of such city or town and drawn upon by the proper officers of said city or town upon the properly authenticated vouchers of the park board. Said board shall have power to purchase or otherwise secure ground to be used for such parks, shall have power to appoint a suitable person to take care of said parks and necessary assistants for said person and fix their compensation, and shall have power to remove such appointees; and shall in general carry out the spirit and intent of sections 90.500 to 90.570 in establishing and maintaining public parks.
) Case No. 25CN-CC00005 )
Background
1. The Cameron Park Board (hereinafter referred to as “Park Board”) was organized under Chapter 90.500 and was first funded in 1956 by the
funding for the Park Board being passed by the taxpayers in 1999 and 2020.
2. Funds raised by these taxes are to be used consistently with the use proposed to the taxpayers and any general phrases are to be construed in harmony with the tax language that precedes them. Halbruegger v. St. Louis, 262 SW 379.
3. The Park Board has been attempting to operate pursuant to the Revised Statutes of Missouri 90.550 while the Defendant City of Cameron (hereinafter referred to as “City”) is actively attempting to undermine Missouri Law by stripping the Cameron Park Board of its statutorily given responsibilities.
Elements to Enter a Preliminary Injunction
4. “There is relatively little Missouri case law concerning the elements required to obtain a preliminary injunction or a stay because such matters are interlocutory and generally not appealable. Furniture Mfg. Corp. v. Joseph, 900 S.W.2d 642, 646 (Mo. App. 1995). Nevertheless, this is a well-established area of the law. When considering a motion for a preliminary injunction, a court should weigh ‘the movant's probability of success on the merits, the threat of irreparable harm to the movant absent the injunction, the balance between this harm and the injury that the injunction's issuance would inflict on other interested parties, and the public interest.’ Pottgen v. Missouri State High Sch. Activities Assoc., 40 F.3d 926, 928 (8th Cir. 1994); Dataphase Systems, Inc. v. C L Systems, Inc., 640 F.2d 109, 114 (8th Cir. 1981) (en banc). A petitioner must make some showing of probability of success on the merits before a preliminary injunction will be issued. Triad Systems Corp. v. Southeastern Exp. Co., 64 F.3d 1330, 1334 (9th Cir. 1995), cert.
denied, U.S., 134 L. Ed. 2d 96, 116 S. Ct. 1015 (1996); In re Y & A Group Securities Litigation, 38 F.3d 380, 383 (8th Cir. 1994); Fogle v. H & G Restaurant, Inc., 337 Md. 441, 654 A.2d 449, 456 (Md. 1995); Walling v. Metcalfe, 863 S.W.2d 56, 57 (Tex. 1993).” State ex rel. Dir. of Revenue v. Gabbert, 925 S.W.2d 838, 839 (Mo. 1996).
5. First, the movant's probability of success on the merits. The heart of the issue is if Arndt has no other remedy and if there is irreparable harm.
6. Arndt testifies that there is no other remedy. The decision to enjoin the City from operating the pool and enjoin the City from spending Park Funds is immediate because part or all of the pool will be closed for significant times during the summer if the City is permitted to continue on their current route. Arndt testifies that the pool is scheduled to be open for three weeks less than what the Park Board planned for it to be open, that swim lessons being offered for community youth will be eliminated, and that city staff has indicated an expectation that the lowered staffing levels will result in some or all of the pool having to close regularly during the summer due to insufficient staff availability.. This is irreparable harm to the taxpayers who pay for the pool to be open and usable during the summer.
7. The contention here is that the City, citing general operating statutes, believes that the Arndt is attempting to divest the City of their fundamental duties by requesting those duties be placed with the Park Board. The City fails to recognize that the Park Board is provided with specific statutory authority to operate within Chapter 90.
8. The conflict here seems to be which law to follow. According to Baker v. Dir. of Revenue for Mo., 569 S.W.3d 63, 68 (Mo. App. W.D. 2019), "[t]he provisions of a legislative act must be construed and considered together and, if possible, all provisions must be harmonized and
every clause given some meaning." Dickemann v. Costco Wholesale Corp., 550 S.W.3d 65, 68 (Mo. 2018) (citation and internal quotation marks omitted).
9. Baker goes on to say that “Where two statutes conflict, ‘if one statute deals with a particular subject in a general way and the second statute deals with the subject matter in a more specific way, the more specific provision prevails.’ Zoological Park Subdistrict of the Metro. Park Museum Dist. v. Smith, 561 S.W.3d 893, 899 (Mo. App E.D. 2018) (citing Anderson ex rel. Anderson v. Ken Kauffman & Sons Excavating, L.L.C., 248 S.W.3d 101, 107-08 (Mo. App. W.D. 2008) (en banc [**13] )). Id. at 69.
10. In support, State ex rel. Taylor v. Russell, 449 S.W.3d 380, 382 (Mo. 2014) states "[t]he doctrine of in pari materia recognizes that statutes relating to the same subject matter should be read together, but where one statute deals with the subject in general terms and the other deals in a specific way, to the extent they conflict, the specific statute prevails over the general statute. Turner v. Sch. Dist. of Clayton, 318 S.W.3d 660, 668 (Mo. banc 2010).” Id. at 382.
11. Here, the statutes the City argues to be the governing statutes are general in nature to city business. Read together with the Chapter 90, the legislature gave specific duties and responsibilities to Park Boards including RSMo §§90.550 which designated the powers of the Park Board organization and provides exclusive control over expenditures of all money collected to the credit of the park fund and of the supervision, improvement, care and custody of said park.
12. The City argues that Collins v. Vernon, 512 S.W.2d 270 is controlling here because it says that the creation of a “Park Board does not divest the City of any of its fundamental powers and obligations to buy and sell city property, as specifically granted to the city of this class in the statutes above noted.”
13. Vernon goes on to say that the Park Board “performs its administrative duties only.” Id. at 476. As there is no definition of ‘administrative,’ we look to Webster’s Dictionary which defines administration as “relating to the management of a company, school, or other organization.”
14. Arndt is not trying to divest the City of any fundamental powers, specifically the right to purchase or sell property. Instead, Arndt maintains that the Park Board has exclusive control of the expenditures of money collected to the credit of the park fund and has the exclusive supervision, improvement, care and custody of parks and that Vernon is supportive of his assertation that the Park Board should continue to administer their duties under the statute. The purchase or sale of land and the hiring or firing of employees is not an issue here and Arndt agrees those powers are not exclusively allocated to the Park Board in Chapter 90.
15. Revised Statutes of Missouri §§90.550 specify that all money received for parks purposes are to be deposited into the Park Fund, under the exclusive control of the Park Board, and drawn upon by the proper officers of the city upon vouchers of the Park Board. The City has imposed three taxes for park purposes:
-
The first is the original . The exclusive control of the Park Board over funds received from this tax does not appear to be challenged by the City. However, the approved city budget shows that this is the precise source of funds which is used to operate the aquatic center and therefore is the source of funds which the council and city manager are directing the use of, contrary to the votes of the Park Board.
-
The second is a 1/8% tax for capital improvement purposes within parks. Because those funds are for parks purposes, per §§90.550 RSMo, the funds must be
deposited in the Park Fund. Because this tax is restricted to capital improvements only, per RSMo 94.577, the funds received must be held by the city in a Special Trust Fund. To satisfy both statutes, the funds received from the 1/8% capital improvements tax must be held in a special trust fund, reserved for capital expenditures only, within the Park Fund as reflected in the City Budget.
The third tax is the 1⁄2% general sales tax. The ballot language of this tax lists the purpose as to “fund the rehabilitation of the existing aquatics facility and the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, and operation of park facilities and parkland; including the acquisition of parkland construction of ballfields, and such other purposes authorized by law”. Essentially, the purpose of the 1⁄2% general sales tax is for a series specifically enumerated parks purposes, with the catch-all to include anything else. When a list of specific items is presented, followed by a general catch-all phrase, the meaning of the general catch-all phrase is limited to only items substantially similar to the list of specific terms. Therefore, the entire purpose of the 1⁄2% tax is limited to only parks purposes.
16.
generis. It provides that ‘where a statute contains general words only, such general words are to receive a general construction, but, where it enumerates particular classes or things, followed by general words, the general words so used will be applicable only to things of the same general character as those which are specified.’ McClaren v. G. S. Robins & Co., 349 Mo. 653, 162 S.W.2d 856 (Mo. 1942). See also State v. Getty, supra, and Hammett v. Kansas City, 351 Mo. 192, 173 S.W.2d 70 (Mo. 1943).” State v. Lancaster, 506 S.W.2d 403, 405 (Mo. 1974).
c.
“In addition, as an aid to the construction of a statute, there is the rule of ejusdem
17. Applying the reasoning of these cases, the only purpose of the 1⁄2% tax is for parks; therefore, per §§90.550 RSMo, funds received from the 1⁄2% tax must be deposited in the Park Fund and used accordingly for parks.
18. Arndt has no other remedy because the pool is facing a drastically shortened season, elimination of swim lessons, and likely closures if the preliminary injunction is not ordered, and these possibilities create irreparable harm to the taxpayers of the City because when they purchased and paid for the pool, non-use or shortened use was not the expected or the appropriate use for taxpayer dollars. Therefore, Arndt has a good probability of success on the merits.
19. The threat of irreparable harm to the movant absent the injunction, our second point, has mostly been discussed above. To succinctly address this issue without reiterating each point above, absent the preliminary injunction, the pool season will be shorter if operated by the City and the pool will face drastically shortened days because of staff shortages and the inability to properly care for the pool. Given the opportunity to hire staff from prior years, there is no guarantee that said staff have not been hired for other and surrounding pools at higher rates than the City has offered to pay especially since they have not applied after publication of the openings. Additionally, Arndt points out in testimony, the management of the pool has been vested in another entity for at least 21 years and that by maintaining status quo, a third party would continue to run the pool. The City does not have the resources or ability to manage the pool, and the taxpayers will not be able to use the pool that has been paid for by their taxes.
20. The third point is the balance between the harm and the injury that the injunction's issuance would inflict on other interested parties. There was no testimony of the harm it would inflict on the City or other parties if the injunction were to issue. If the injunction is not issued, the management company will not be able to prepare for and successfully manage the pool.
21. The City argues that the harm is that it strips the City of their fundamental duties and obligations, which is not what Chapter 90 suggests nor the remedy requested.
22. Finally, the public interest lies within the best use of city parks and funds, which is why the legislature created the Park Board upon specific taxes passing. Hiring 18 lifeguards for a pool that is typically staffed with 50-60 lifeguards is irresponsible and likely to fail. By not enjoining the City, there will be limited to use of the pool during the summer of 2025 and the public interest will not be served.
Additional Supporting Information
23. Gwartney v. Springfield, 93 SW2d 62 guides us when we look at the text as a whole. The Court tells us, “We think the exclusive control of the expenditure of moneys mentioned in that section does not mean at all that the park board is an independent organization separate and apart from the city with power to collect and spend the funds as an independent and separate municipal corporation could do. We think it means simply that its powers are separate and apart from any other board or branch of the city government.” [Emphasis added.] Gwartney v. Springfield, 230 Mo. App. 1185, 1189, 93 S.W.2d 62, 64 (1936). Thus, Gwartney tells us that the Park Board is special and has special duties to be fulfilled by the Board.
24. Missouri Attorney General Opinion 479-70 states, “The city council of a third class city does not have authority to give the city administrator general superintending control of the administration and management of the departments under the control of the various boards such as the Park Board or the Board of Public Works or to give the city administrator any control beyond that heretofore exercised by the mayor himself.”
25. North Kansas City Hospital Board or Trustees v. St. Luke’s Northland Hospital, 984 SW2d 113 tell us that, “The Board of Trustees is merely a part of the city government (just
like the mayor, the city council, zoning commissions, boards of adjustment, park boards, and boards created to operate municipally owned utilities) created by statute to provide the city with a means of operating its hospital. Russell, 843 S.W.2d at 357.” N. Kan. City Hosp. Bd. of Trs. v. St. Luke's Northland Hosp., 984 S.W.2d 113, 117 (Mo. App. W.D. 1998). This tells us again that park boards have special responsibilities, like hospital boards, to operate entities of the city.
26. State ex rel Board of Trustees v. Russell, 843 SW2d 353 states that, “The structure of a Chapter 96 board of trustees requires a close relationship between a board and its city. The members of a board are subject to control of the city because membership on the board depends upon selection by the city government. The members of a board are selected by the mayor with the approval of the council. [...] The members of a board may be removed for any of the reasons listed in the statute upon a majority vote of the council. [...] Furthermore, the funds of a Chapter 96 hospital are tied to the city. The tax is levied by the city following approval by the voters of the city. [...] The tax is levied and collected in the same manner as other municipal taxes. [...] [...]. Although a board has control of the expenditures of funds to operate the hospital, the funds are kept in the city treasury. [...] The funds are kept separate from other city monies, but the board must annually make a "detailed report to the city council, showing the receipts of all funds and the expenditures therefrom, and showing each donation and amount thereof." State ex rel. Bd. of Trs. v. Russell, 843 S.W.2d 353, 356 (Mo. 1992). Again citing that boards, including Park Boards, are special and have duties to spend funds appropriately.
27. In addition to taxes imposed, Arndt acknowledges other sources of revenue for the Parks Fund:
a. Revenues received from operation of the pool and parks. b. Donations.
c.
d. 28.
are as follows: a.
b.
transferred by the council to the Park Fund for operation of recreational activities at the city reservoir.
Grant receipts.
Funds that Ardnt does not argue are under the exclusive control of the Park Board
Outside spending directly on improvements such as the YMCA placing a storage shed on the property.
Other spending on the parks such as trail improvements made by the City Council from their direct budget.
WHEREFORE Plaintiff prays that the Court enjoin the Defendant City of Cameron from supervising parks and park activities in the City of Cameron; that the Court enjoin Defendant City of Cameron from spending funds from the three taxes dedicated to parks and subject to the exclusive control of the Park Board; and for such other purposes as are deemed proper and in the interest of justice.
Respectfully submitted,
BRYDON, SWEARENGEN & ENGLAND, P.C.
By: /s/ Erin L. Wiseman
Erin L. Wiseman #59991 312 E. Capitol Avenue
P.O. Box 456
Jefferson City, MO 65102 Phone: (573) 635-7166
Fax: (573) 635-0427
E-mail: erin@brydonlaw.com ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I hereby certify that on this 11th day of March 2025, a copy of the foregoing document was served by electronic filing to: Padraic Corcoran
/s/ Erin L. Wiseman
Erin L. Wiseman Attorney for Plaintiff
