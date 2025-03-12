Decision Awaited on Arndt v. City of Cameron

What is shown below is the filing by Park Board attorney Erin L. Wiseman, listing supporting documentation for the request for a preliminary injunction by the plaintiff's in the case. It is a detailed document, with specific focus on "identifying a legal remedy" to the conflict, one of the arguments City Attorney Padraic Corcoran says the Park Board and Arndt do not have, and which Wiseman suggests, they do.

A decision is expected on the injunction Thursday. Put on your interpetation cap "legal eagles" as Wiseman lays out what she believes is the Plaintiff's case.

The judge dismissed the portion of the case that included the Park Board itself, ruling that one entity of the city cannot sue another. We shall see.

THE 43RD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT OF CLINTON COUNTY STATE OF MISSOURI

MATTHEW ARNDT )

Plaintiff, )

v.

CITY OF CAMERON )

Defendant. )

SUGGESTIONS IN SUPPORT OF PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION

COMES NOW Plaintiff Matthew Arndt (hereinafter referred to as “Arndt”), by and through counsel, and for his suggestions in support of the preliminary injunction.

Applicable Statute

§§ 90.950 RSMo. Said directors shall immediately after their appointment, meet and organize by the election of one of their number president, and by the election of such other officers as they may deem necessary. They shall make and adopt such bylaws, rules and regulations for their guidance and for the government of the parks as may be expedient, not inconsistent with sections 90.500 to 90.570. They shall have the exclusive control of the expenditures of all money collected to the credit of the park fund and of the supervision, improvement, care and custody of said park. All moneys received for such parks shall be deposited in the treasury of said city or town to the credit of the park fund and shall be kept separate and apart from the other moneys of such city or town and drawn upon by the proper officers of said city or town upon the properly authenticated vouchers of the park board. Said board shall have power to purchase or otherwise secure ground to be used for such parks, shall have power to appoint a suitable person to take care of said parks and necessary assistants for said person and fix their compensation, and shall have power to remove such appointees; and shall in general carry out the spirit and intent of sections 90.500 to 90.570 in establishing and maintaining public parks.