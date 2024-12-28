THE DEEP DIVE, AND DETAILS ON THE CITY HALL DISCUSSION

A DEEP DIVE INTO CITY HALL OPTIONS

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Cameron—Cameron City Manager Steve Rasmussen released a three-page outline of the options and considerations on the direction of housing Cameron City Government.

For local residents, it was a D.C. level Friday “document dump”.

In an extensive Saturday morning interview with Rasmussen, the City Manager laid out the work that had been done by city staff department heads in evaluating options presented, costs and considerations involved and the consequences of those choices.

Rasmussen reviewed the options presented in the Citizen-Observer’s front page story in this week’s edition, specifically…

1—Complete the renovation of the existing City Hall Building.

2—Contemplating the retrofit of the existing Community Building into a temporary OR permanently home for City Government.

3—Complete construction of a Morton Style Building in the downtown area, either in the existing parking lot space across from the current City Hall, on the current location of City Hall, and requiring demolition of the existing building, and something new…possibly constructing such a building on the 200 block of Third Street, currently owned by Gina Reed-Hibler and an enormous source of consternation to the community.

Rasmussen added two additional options that had been discussed but not received as much play in media or community discussion…

4—Stay in the current Bank Midwest Space, and move into the office space of Cameron Mutual Insurance, planning as move to other digs sometime soon. That would not be a purchase but a continued rental of space, which Rasmussen says over a twenty to thirty year time frame would represent a similar outlay to the projected $3 million cost of redoing City Hall.

The current rental of the Bank Midwest space hasn’t been a popular move, generally, as gauged by community input and commentary in the City town hall meeting two weeks ago.

5—Look at other commercial spaces for sale, such as law offices or similar spaces.

“When we take this to the Council, our hope will be to limit the options for final consideration to two or three, most likely one of the three main options.” Rasmussen said.

In the case of any option beyond the refit of City Hall, there are construction issues which will need to be addressed, and they are difficult and costly.

First and foremost is that any City Hall space will have to house a vault that Rasmussen describes as “hurricane proof, bomb proof and tornado proof.” All City records, including historical records dating back to the 1860’s are currently still housed in the City Hall vault.

The existing unit is “built in” to the current building, and would be largely impossible to move, and cost prohibitive if they tried to do so.

Estimated cost of a new vault is in the $300,000 range, according to Rasmussen.

The second issue which is common to all spaces is space sufficient for what will be an expanded police dispatch center, requiring up to 5,000 square feet of space, and which ultimately, will cover the dispatch traffic for up to 17-city and county entities, bringing a significant influx in the 6 to 7 figure of revenue into the city coffers, drawn from municipalities and counties farming their dispatch responsibilities to the Cameron PD center.

In the short term, the current dispatch center, which accommodates up to 4-dispatchers will be opened up to accommodate between 8 and 12 dispatchers in the current Police Department dispatch center, a precursor to a move to any new set aside Dispatch facility.

How that relates to the City Hall issue is that only the current City Hall comes with that existing space, meeting the “underground bunker” style set up that would withstand an EF-5 tornado.

When reviewing costs, Rasmussen said that the “per square foot” costs are different depending on which option is selected.

“The cost per square foot on the Community Building would be about $200 per square foot.”Rasmussen said, noting that while the Community Building has a 9,800 square foot floor plan, only 3,900 square feet of the structure is finished.

Adding a vault, finding a space for Dispatch, and finishing the remaining 5,900 square feet into offices, conference rooms, a Council Chamber, lobby, etc., is an involved process. In Rasmuassen’s outline, he references “upgrading the west end of the community center”, which has come to be known as the “Cow Palace” by users.

Another important feature required will be a drive-through at the very most and a drop box for city utility bill payments at the least. Per square foot costs at the existing City Hall and in construction of a new Morton Building would differ.

Whether a new Morton Building was built, the Community Center refit, or another ready-to-move into structure decided upon, the needs of vault, dispatch, council chamber, offices, lobbies, conference rooms would figure into the cost.

Which brings the discussion back to the existing City Hall Building, One of Cameron’s two monuments to Murphy’s Law.

“When we started uncovering all of these problems, we were concerned that we had a foundation problem, which would have changed the calculus significantly had that been the problem.”Rasmussen said.”The problem we had was a roof problem, with all of the supporting structures, walls, floors, insulation being compromised by water issues.”

Rasmussen reiterated the failures of the time in putting “storefront” style windows into a public building, and the structural malpractice of the brick facing on the front of the building, the plaza’s construction and so on.

“The one thing to consider in all of this is that the existing City Hall Building is the only structure under discussion that was designed to be a City Hall.”Rasmussen said. “It does meet the need with an existing vault and the basement already in place to accommodate the Dispatch center.”

Rasmussen pointed to the existing City Hall’s proximity to other City buildings, and the “soft” consideration of keeping the heart of city government in the heart of the city.

Sue Manion, and at least one other contractor source in town with knowledge of City Hall are on the record in saying that in their opinion, repair of the existing building may be the best option, citing the sound foundation and reminding the public that City Hall is steel frame construction, not all stick built from ground to skylight.

That’s an important consideration, and not insignificantly, makes for a more difficult and costly demolition if that comes down as the final option.

So if it’s City Hall, what are the “big considerations”?

The City would weigh whether to replace the roof with another flat roof, which Rasmussen calls as “20-year roof” vs. a “Hip-roof, standing seam metal roof” which is a 50-year solution, or more. The difference between the options is $100,000 plus for a flat roof, versus $500,000 plus for the “hip roof”.

On the unrelated issue of the 200-block, third street buildings, Rasmussen was asked whether owner and Councilperson Gina Reed-Hibler had been approached about a purchase of the buildings by the city, demolition, etc.,

“Gina was amenable to such an option, and only asked if the City were to select that option that they work to do an old time “Main Street” facade on the building reflective of the history of the block.”Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen noted that, like the other options in some locations other than City Hall, demolition costs for the existing City Hall Building, and Reed-Hibler’s buildings would be significant, between $100,000 per building to $400,000 for all four, and close to $500,000 to demolish the existing building.

It should be noted that Reed-Hibler, currently assembling her report to the City due January 6, indicated that her studies and evaluations of at least two of the four buildings involved may need to be demolished anyway, as they may prove to be too far gone to replace.

In any case, Rasmussen’s next step is to work in the next week with department heads in pulling together the different costs and “estimates” on the outside options, with the intention of releasing these figures by next Friday,which the C-O will release on Facebook and mycameronnews.com as soon as they are received.

“The Council is going to have a tough decision to make.”Rasmussen said.”And they are aware, as Councilman (John) Breckenridge said at the town hall, “three-quarters of you will be mad at whatever decision we make.”

Welcome to the world of big-boy pants and ten Tylenol migraines.

A certainty, and an important result of all the turmoil associated with this was a “look back” at all the fumbles, stumbles and bumbles of past Councils and City Governments that brushed off the need for inspection and updated maintenance of city buildings.

“I’ve instructed Building Inspector (Michael) Calderone that the first thing he will do in May is to inspect every city building, identify the problems and put them into the budget.” Rasmussen said. “In light of all this, I believe it will be difficult for current or future councils to look the other way on needed repairs.”

Rasmussen had floated the idea of a “Facility Maintenance” tax to pay for the costs of building upkeep, and understood the response to that option.

“(Finance Director) Carmen Weigand suggested that proceeds from the marijuana tax should be earmarked for facility repairs, and I thought that was a great idea.” Rasmussen said.

The City starts collecting those proceeds in April, which have not, as yet, received any earmark and are currently slated to go directly into general revenues for the city.

It’s difficult to imagine how any city government could withstand such a crush of problems and come out the other end moving positively forward.

The City is doing its due diligence and the Council will perform its oversight beginning with the January 6 meeting of the Council.

The C-O has recommended to Rasmussen that a larger venue than the Public Safety be tapped for the January 6 Council meeting. Noting that the Council meeting is “a public meeting and not a meeting of the Public”, public comments are limited to five minutes each at the start of the meeting, and five minutes each at the end of business.

Given the “weight” and high stakes involved, the Community is urged to attend the meeting, and the C-O will update if there is a venue change for the 6 PM meeting on January 6.