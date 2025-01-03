A DEEPER DIVE ON CAMERON 9-1-1 DISPATCH AND WHY IT MATTERS

Cameron Police Dispatch “Piece of the Puzzle” in the City Hall Debate

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

Cameron --- Even if the City Hall debate wasn’t the dominating news story of the last year, as well as the moment, The Cameron Police Dispatch Center and its development and expansion as a regional public safety “hub” would be a much-discussed story worth of community attention and study.

The public safety component of Cameron City’s government is one of its best, strongest, and most recognized parts.

Cameron PD Chief Dan Miller, Dispatch Director Brent Blackburn, and Assistant Communications Director Hillary Hosman comprise a triad leading 15 police officers and 10 dispatchers. Since May 2023, they have covered the City of Cameron and all of Andrew, Caldwell, Clinton, and Dekalb counties for the dispatch of police, fire, and ambulance services.

Miller worked closely with Caldwell County Sheriff Allen who helped to bring Caldwell County’s dispatchers and “point of contact” into the Cameron Dispatch. At the time, Miller then inherited Hosman and two other dispatchers, incorporating them seamlessly into the Cameron operation.

The importance of Dispatch cannot be understated. In the first month of the consolidated operation, calls went from 1,100 in two weeks to more than 2,600 when amalgamating the added responsibilities.

That’s just under 100 calls a day, in many cases, representing a frantic caller who might be experiencing the worst day of their lives, met by a calm, professional person able to get the caller the help they need.

“The ACCD 9-1-1 Board” provides us state-of-the-art radios and 9-1-1 systems,” Miller said. “We can respond to rapid SOS and direct the nearest resources needed to the place where it’s needed.”

“It gets us the very best equipment available to provide the best services to our citizens that we possibly can,” Miller said.

Miller points to the training of dispatchers and officers and keeping that training as up-to-date as possible to keep their performance state of the art.

Miller explained that recently, the dispatch budget was split out from the regular police budget as the monetary inputs from Caldwell County started to come to the department’s coffers.

“The monies which come in represent what Caldwell County would have paid for their own services,” Miller said. “It’s a significant amount of money but not a revenue producer.”

“The Caldwell County funds, like the monies the City has paid in, are all passed through and are going to cover salaries, overtime, FICA, retirement, medical, etc.”

Covering nearly a dozen communities in the participating counties, Miller and Rosman point out that the typical 9-1-1 call takes 15 seconds or less to be answered, and if it’s longer, redundancies are built in which means a call may be picked up in Andrew or Lathrop or somewhere else.

There will never be dead air.

So considering the efficiency of the operation, quality of dispatchers, and leadership, it isn’t a surprise that outside counties, cities, and public safety services have started to look to Cameron as a potential “regional” dispatch center, consolidating smaller organizations into the creation of a bigger, more muscular, more capable whole.

As community leaders, specifically the City Council look at how to solve the current issues of the placement of City Government, the role and importance of dispatch and emergency services have entered the discussion as “a factor” in what the City’s final resting place ultimately becomes.

Before the July evacuation of City Hall due to its well-documented issues, the plan was to expand the Dispatch Center into the basement of the existing City Hall building. When that plan was suspended, the PD took a deep breath and soldiered on in its current digs in the Police Department building, and has plans to expand dispatch to three more stations for a total of seven with an end goal of 15-stations, capable of handling Dispatch’s large footprint currently and being prepped if up to five or six more counties opt to bring their services under the umbrella of the Cameron Center.

From a City Hall perspective, using the current building affords the easiest solution, perhaps, to the ultimate expansion of the center. In any other scenario, Dispatch would either stay in its current location or be a component in constructing a new building or refitting an existing building, such as the Community Center.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency dictates that new dispatch centers must be constructed in a building that can withstand an EF-5 tornado.

The refit and new building options can both be accommodated to cover such a construction need but will add a lot of expense to the equation.

The City Council’s posted agenda for its January 6 meeting identified a price tag of $1.5 million dollars for 5,000 square feet of space in either a refit Community Center or a new construction of a Morton style building on the 2nd Street Parking lot adjacent to the existing City Hall.

Miller, careful not to weigh in one way or the other on the City Hall issue says that for the foreseeable future, a seven-station dispatch center can carry the load for a good portion of time, or until the anticipated expansion happens.

If the construction of a new building or a refit, does not include a dispatch component built-in, Miller says the PD will have to “pump the brakes” on expansion.

The important conclusion arrived at from research on this component of the discussion is three-fold:

1 --- The City has a Dispatch/ 9-1-1 system doing exceptional work with great people and will continue to do so, regardless of where it ends up.

2--- While, as City Manager Steve Rasmussen says, the dispatch center “is a factor” to the discussion, it should not be considered a deal breaker to any option. Rasmussen says that the discussion of all of this will help to determine “how far the Council wants to think ahead” in accounting for where dispatch fits in the greater scheme of things. Cost estimates provided for the Monday night discussion suggest that the issue of Dispatch and its new home is not just a factor, but an 8,000 pound elephant in the room.

3--- Dispatch expansion will not generate an economic windfall for the City and will not cost it any more. It will generate a handful of new jobs in the community and service levels will remain strong and positive.

Conclusion: The dispatch center would most conveniently be served by staying in the current digs or basement of City Hall, but could be the deciding factor on new construction. Perhaps the biggest revelation of all is that Dispatch could conceivably stay exactly where it is without loss of benefit to citizens and at little or no additional cost to City Hall placement.