DeKalb County Route EE intersection now open

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – DeKalb County Route EE is now open just north of Cameron at U.S. Route 69. Crews from Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, reopened the roadway, today, Monday, Nov. 18 after completing an intersection improvement project.

The project began in September 2024 and crews added a left-hand turn lane from Route 69 to Route EE.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

When visiting modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by connecting with us on social media.