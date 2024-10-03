DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 scheduled to close Oct. 4-6 U.S. Route 69 at Route EE in Cameron

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A section of U.S. Route 69 in Cameron (DeKalb County) is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 for a culvert replacement. Crews from Leavenworth Excavating & Equipment Company, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close the highway just south of the Route EE intersection as a part of an intersection improvement project. Crews plan to reopen the roadway by 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. Motorists will need to find an alternate route during the closure. This project is scheduled to be complete in November 2024.

Know before you go by visiting the MoDOT Traveler Information Map for work zone information and road conditions at http://traveler.modot.org/map/, or downloading from your smart phone’s app store.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

When visiting modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by connecting with us on social media.