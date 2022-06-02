Delay slates new, $4.7 million Cameron Aquatic Center opening for this Saturday

After postponing last week’s unveiling of the new, $4.7 million Cameron Aquatic Center, the Cameron Park Board approved rescheduling the grand opening for 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Cameron Parks Supervisor Steve Garr said the delay came as contractors had not completed putting the final touches on the Cameron Aquatic Center, but is confident delays will not persist ahead of the summer swim season.

“We’re having to push back the opening until June 4th … It’s an unfortunate situation. I know Midwest Pool really needs more time to prepare,” Garr said. “That is our key component to that is to hire staff, and have all of the training preceding the opening. I just hate to open a pool, and there’s confusion on how to use the new passes or confusion on how to sell concessions or the guards not knowing where to be and the safety concerns with that as well. I would rather wait seven more days, and have the wow factor when you walk in.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

Click this link for a video of the most recent Cameron Park Board meeting, which includes a few updates on area park progress various other park topics.

http://mycameronnews.com/news/delay-slates-new-47-million-cameron-aquati...