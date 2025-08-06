Delayed: Interstate 35 in Daviess County under Route 6 bridge to close overnight

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted Capital Paving & Construction, LLC to complete a bridge deck replacement project on the Daviess County Missouri Route 6 bridge over Interstate 35 near Altamont. During the bridge deck pour, the contractor will close I-35 under the Route 6 bridge overnight. The closure has been delayed from Thursday, Aug. 7 to Wednesday, Aug. 13.

Traffic Impacts: I-35 under the Route 6 bridge will be closed overnight in both directions beginning at 7 p.m. on Aug. 13 and reopen by 6 a.m. on Aug. 14. During the closure, I-35 traffic will be directed up and over the ramps at Route 6 (Exit 64).

The Route 6 bridge expected to reopen by mid-September 2025.

For more information about this project, visit: Missouri Route 6 and Route N Bridge Rehabilitation over Interstate 35 in Daviess and Harrison Counties | Missouri Department of Transportation.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.