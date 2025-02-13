DEVELOPING STORY: Cameron Park Board vs. City of Cameron: Arndt and Rasmussen respond

As reported yesterday, the Cameron Park Board filed a petition for injunctive relief against the City of Cameron in the 43rd District Circuit Court.

The petition calls for the City to be “enjoined”, translation: blocked from asserting control over Park Board matters, properties, funds and transactions.

Though not formerly yet scheduled, the case has been assigned to Division I judge Daren Atkins, whose law day is March 10.

On February 12, the plaintiffs filed a separate motion calling for a change of judge in the case to Judge Ryan Horseman, whose law day is March 13.

The reason for that filing is unknown.

Park Board President Matt Arndt is named singly as a taxpayer and resident, in addition to the Cameron Park Board on the complaint line.

When contacted by the Citizen-Observer for comment, Arndt expressed some sadness at the state of the controversy, but no apologies.

“I’m ready for all this to be over.” Arndt said. “This is truthfully not somewhere that I wanted to be.’

Arndt articulatecd a desire to move on with other planning and programming discussions in the Park Board’s “to-do” list, moving forward until the Courts offer some guidance on the matter.

In answer to one controversial point, Arndt did confirm that the Park Board funds will be paying the legal fees for the action taken to seek the court order, and for the potential lawsuit that could follow.

Arndt states the hope that the petition serve as the edge of the cliff for all parties to stop, pause, discuss and perhaps compromise and work out a solution before diving headlong into a full lawsuit.

As of Thursday morning, City Manager Steve Rasmussen indicated he had not been informed that either City Clerk Shellie Blades or City Attorney Padraic Corcoran had been served with notice of the petition, an odd occurrence given how public the release of the documents on Missouri CaseNet and local media has been.

“We haven’t received notification of this petition, and until I’m notified that it is in our possession, I really can’t comment on it.”Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen indicated that once the document was received, he would seek Corcoran’s response to it and would encourage that response and interpretation be released publicly.

When asked to comment on Arndt’s assertion about wanting the issue to be over, Rasmussen quoted Omar Sharif whose flowery quote was elegant and pithy, but to be identified later.

Quoting Sharif’s line with “The writing hand…”, Rasmussen said,”He’d probably like for it to be over, but when it’s out there, it’s out there.”

The Citizen-Observer will keep readers and the public informed as more details emerge.