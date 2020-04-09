Digital billboard to bring lights to I-35

Area motorist may notice a few more bright lights along I-35 and 36 Highway with the installation of a digital billboard.

The Cameron Board of Adjustments approved a variance for a double-sided billboard co-owned by Larry Knapp with Knapp Media and Roderick Advertising Company.

“It’s an existing structure made of steel high beam posts, about 20 feet above the ground. [Cameron city building inspector Paul Beckwith] and I met with Mr. Knapp multiple times to discuss the project,” Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes said. “[Due to] it’s an existing sign and the nature of the structure and how it was constructed, it is in disrepair right now. Mr. Knapp is proposing to do something more up-to-date and a newer version of an electronic sign. We do not have an issue with, as far as city staff, the variance.”

The variance became necessary because the sign would surpass Cameron’s 700-foot limit to billboard signs by 64 square feet. The sign currently meets all state requirements.

“We’re cleaning it up. It was in terrible disrepair before and an eyesore,” Knapp said. “I’ve been in the business for 30 years and I know that sign has been there for 25. I’ve been working with it for that long. I cleaned it up, checked it up and chased rodents out.”

Knapp said the sign would have commercial and community benefits, suggesting it could also run community announcements.

“It was oversized, according to state limits and everything. We reduced the size of it and put new lighting on. A digital sign is very good for a city.” Knapp said. “Not a lot of people put digitals out in smaller communities, but with I-35 being what it is it’s it speaks out and says ‘Hey, Cameron is here.’ When people see a digital sign, it says there is more here than meets the eye [Roderick Advertising Company] always works with groups and different organizations. They’re always aware of charitable events or things of that nature. They always work with everybody … Anything that brings people off of the highway.”