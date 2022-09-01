Distressed teen talked down from bridge by Cameron PD

Cameron Police Department officers prevented an area teen’s bad day from getting much worse after spending nearly an hour convincing her not to jump from the U.S. Highway 36 Bridge Sunday afternoon.

As part of a joint operation involving the CPD, the Cameron Fire Department, the Cameron Ambulance District and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, CPD Officer Chris Proctor and Sgt. Dustin McCloud, who are part of the CPD’s Crisis Intervention Team, talked with the distressed female until the CFD’s aerial ladder assisted her safely to the ground.

According to a press release from the CPD Chief Rick Bashor, at approximately 3:30 pm the Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call from a juvenile female, who stated she was suicidal and was located at U.S. 69 Hwy and U.S. 36 Hwy. Officer Chris Proctor and Sgt. Dustin McCloud were dispatched to the area and upon their arrival found the female who was on the bridge and threatening to jump. Officer Chris Proctor, who is a CIT Officer and negotiator with our department, made contact with the female and began talking with her. Due to the location on the bridge, both [U.S. 69 Highway] and [U.S. 36 Highway] traffic was diverted at the scene. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, and Cameron Fire Department were dispatched to the area and assisted with traffic. Cameron Ambulance District was also dispatched to the area.