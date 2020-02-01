District approves 10 million tax proposal

Cameron voters will decide whether to approve a $10 million plan for a new performing arts center, FFA building and renovations to Cameron High School.

The Cameron Board of Education approved the language of the tax initiative, which will go on the April 2020 ballot, seeking to keep the current property tax rates with the district wrapping up payments on the Cameron Veterans Middle School and looking to move onto future projects.

“Obviously, the next step is that we approve the draft ballot and the paperwork that goes with it to the clerks at Clinton County, DeKalb, Caldwell and Daviess since we cover four counties. We have a little while for that, at least until January, then the real fun begins in trying to get something passed,” Cameron School District Superintendent Matt Robinson said.

The funds, according to the proposition, would provide site development, construction, equipping and furnishing a new performing arts building to include a new entry and administration area, the construction equipping and furnishing of a new vocational agriculture building, to complete renovations and additions to the science department to complete stormwater drainage improvements to the extent funds are available renovate the existing counseling and agricultural classrooms as well as the current agriculture building for other purposes.

As part of the proposition, the current 99 cents per $100 valuation remains in place instead of rolling off with the completion of the middle school. The initiative will appear on the ballot as the Proposition Keep Improving District Schools or Prop. K.I.D.S. The board approved the language 5-1 vote board-member Mary Tyrell acting as the dissenting vote. She said she voted no because she sought to make renovations to Cameron High School a top priority.

“Revitalization of the high school has been my number one goal since we did the last building plan,” Tyrell said. “It’s not the sexiest thing to look at the lead pipes that collapsed in the men’s bathroom. It’s not a very sexy or popular thing to look at, but it’s true. It’s just not functional now for our high school students. The rooms are too small. The roof leaks. We don’t have the big assessed valuation where we have a gigantic pie to work with. There are only so much funds there. We have to be very wise in how we’re going to spend those funds as far as the priority of the projects. I voted no, not because I’m against a performing arts center, but it’s not my top priority.”

The board also:

Discussed ongoing issues with on and off-campus student vaping.

Discussed adapting to state-mandated changes to the start-date of the 2020-2021 school year.

Updated the board training progress regarding recently appointed board members Pam Ice and Ann Goodwin-Clark.