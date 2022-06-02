District hopeful to have $10 million B.E.S.T. Bond projects competed by next fall

Projects associated with the $10 million B.E.S.T. Bond, passed in 2020, near completion ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

During a presentation by Cameron Superintendent Matt Robinson, Robinson said science labs and vocational services building remain on track to open ahead of next school year.

“Things are moving nicely and I see no problem getting back the classrooms and the high school office by the start of next school year by any means … We’re still on budget. We knew we were going to have to pay a little out of school money with where we are at,” Robinson said.

