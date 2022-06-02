Home / Home
Shown here is the new FFA building, which Cameron R-1 School District officials hope to have completed by the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

District hopeful to have $10 million B.E.S.T. Bond projects competed by next fall

Thu, 06/02/2022 - 3:48pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Projects associated with the $10 million B.E.S.T. Bond, passed in 2020, near completion ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

During a presentation by Cameron Superintendent Matt Robinson, Robinson said science labs and vocational services building remain on track to open ahead of next school year.

“Things are moving nicely and I see no problem getting back the classrooms and the high school office by the start of next school year by any means … We’re still on budget. We knew we were going to have to pay a little out of school money with where we are at,” Robinson said. 

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

 

Click the link below to watch the full discussion (12:15) by clicking the link below.

http://mycameronnews.com/news/district-hopeful-have-10-million-best-bond...

 

