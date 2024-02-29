District president responds to threatening email

Cameron Community,

As your School Board President, I recently received an email where a patron stated, "I (will) bludgeon you publicly with every book I find..." and while I believe the rhetoric was a bit over the top, it is appropriate for the school board to give another update about the book concern raised in our community. We have been actively working over the past ten months to address this concern and provide parameters for the library/instructional book issue.

The following is a bullet-point overview of how the District has addressed this concern.

 March to August 2023 – The District utilized policy KLB Public Questions and Comments or Concerns Regarding District Instructional/Media/Library Materials and Administrative Procedures KLB-AP to address concerns. However, patrons refused to complete the required form or follow the directed guidelines. Rather, they first took to social media to announce these concerns. Nonetheless, the District formed committees to review Library titles that were provided.

· April to May 2023 – The Administration and Staff implemented the Cameron R-1 Library Book

· Restriction Request Form.

· August 2023 – Because of the backlash from a few constituents against the process and district volunteers, the Board of Education decided to end the then-current approach to the book review. The Board of Education held a special meeting on August 29, 2023, and Amended Policy KLB and Rescinded Administrative Procedure KLB-AP.

· August 2023 - The Board of Education directed the Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, and applicable Principal to review the current disputed materials, including those previously reviewed through Policy Regulation IIAC-R1: INSTRUCTIONAL MEDIA CENTERS/SCHOOL LIBRARIES – SELECTION AND RECONSIDERATION OF MATERIALS, the Districts, Vision and Mission Statement, the District CSIP (Continuous School Improvement Plan), Policy AC: PROHIBITION AGAINST ILLEGAL DISCRIMINATION, HARASSMENT AND RETALIATION and Missouri State Law.

· August 2023 - The Board of Education gave the administrators a directive to remove, restrict, or reshelve books, requesting an update at the December board meeting.

· September 2023 - The Administration and staff reviewed and updated The Cameron R-1 Library Media Program Guidelines.

· September to October 2023 – The District updated the Destiny Library Management System and granted access to parents and guardians by completing the Cameron R-1 Library Account Request Form.

· August 2023 to present – The Administration actively reviews disputed books under reconsideration.

· November 2023 – The Administration and staff completed an audit of the High School and Middle School Libraries for graphic (image/picture) novel books for compliance with the MO State Statute.

· December 2023 – The Board of Education called a special meeting on December 6, 2023, to amend and expand the language in Policy Regulation IIAC-R1 to provide guidance and definitions surrounding Instructional/Library Materials. (This updated policy can be found on the school’s website.)

· December 2023 to present – Dr. Robinson updates the Board of Education during the regular monthly board meeting of the Administration's progress and book recommendations during non-action reports.

· To date, the Administration has reviewed 56 books. Twenty-nine titles have been restricted by age/grade to high school and housed behind the circulation desk. The Librarian will need parental permission for students to access these titles. Despite all the attention-grabbing moments from a few patrons, the Board has heard the concern and has tasked the Administration to address the issues presented. We care about all of our students at Cameron R-1, and we have challenged ourselves to relook at how the District brings in materials for our minor students. As stated in September, the School Board recognizes the community's concerns and understands that some materials with mature content may need to be restricted based on a student's age. From our nation's founding principle of freedom, our students come to us with their unique stories, circumstances, and belief systems, and we attempt to educate them within that context. We value and honor each student and family's unique perspective and have provided additional transparency to families by updating the online library system, Destiny, which allows parents to restrict access to specific titles for their students and view their student's library records.

Public education exposes children to many topics with the goal of students being able to think critically for themselves when they graduate. Sometimes, topics can collide with our belief systems, and the District encourages parents to talk with their students, be involved in their education, to have open conversations and establish family expectations with their students.

Moving forward, the Board of Education asks patrons to direct all library/instructional book concerns to their child's teacher, librarian and/or building administrator. Additionally, as we have previously communicated, we ask parents with concerns to fill out the Cameron R-1 Library Book Restriction Request Form and request access to the Library Destiny system by submitting the Cameron R-1 Library Account Request Form. (These google forms can be found on the district website.)

It's now time to move forward with the governance of the District. Next month, in March, prior to our regular board meeting starting at 5:45 p.m., Dr. Robinson will be presenting ideas for a long-range plan and overall financial synopsis of our district.

As always, we appreciate your involvement and support of the Cameron R-1 School District. We invite you to access the school’s website https://www.cameron.k12.mo.us/ for more information about our district, students, staff, education, and activities. We are proud of all of our Dragons and the dedication they put forth in education.

Sincerely,

Pam Ice

President, Cameron R-1 School Board