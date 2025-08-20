Does your City Council have a Fiduciary Responsibility to Constituents? Why GRH has failed in that responsibility

Does your City Council have a Fiduciary Responsibility to Constituents?

By Mark McLaughlin

Editor, Citizen-Observer

For approximately eight weeks, we held our fire on criticizing Cameron City Councilwoman Gina Reed-Hibler over the never-ending controversy over the Third Street Buildings.

We made a conscious decision to give Reed-Hibler the time to execute the signed demolition contract with Red Rock Construction which was provided to the City after the prescribed timeline of the City’s restoration contract, first applied to HPS Old School, and then passed along to Reed-Hibler with the formal signing of paperwork that made sure she understood what was expected of her in getting her buildings either up to a place of code compliance, or to finalize demolishing them.

In the last three weeks, Interim City Manager Dan Miller, who lost patience with Reed-Hibler over a fluid imposition of deadlines to finish the work moved four separate times between the agreements deadline and a drop dead point delivered her a letter saying the City was intervening to move ahead with demolition.

A late report from Building Inspector Spencer Shaw indicated the condition of the buildings had worsened and poised an imminent danger to the public. Reed-Hibler herself cautioned the public to stay “100-feet away from the buildings”.

Within five days, barriers appeared following an order to vacate the premises, and now, City staff are working up bid specifics to put out to potential contractors. The search for the “lowest and most responsible bid” can be interpreted as code for “lowest dollars, as quickly as possible, specifically before the end of October”.

While the City and Reed-Hibler herself were clear on the fact that she retained ownership of the buildings, the City indicated that she would be assessed the cost of demolition in the form of tax liens that would limit what could be done with the properties.

Reed-Hibler had endured weeks of questions and pressure from fellow council members about whether or not she had procured the financing required to complete the job.

Last week, when the City’s announcement of intervention came through Reed-Hibler stated that she had the “equity” in owned properties to support an application to lenders for the demolition cost, but that due to a job change, the bank’s commitment verbally to back the loan was reversed, citing that her income could not support payments on the loan.

Thus, she says she asked the City to intervene, and to bill her later.

Her assertions continued to a rapid-fire discussion on social media this week that to date, “not one dollar of taxpayer money had been spent on the process.”

That is about to change, but two sets of comments on social media posts in response to calls to resign exposed “conflicts of interest” which fellow Councilman John Feighert referenced in calling on her to resign at the end of Monday’s Council meeting, just prior to going into closed session.

What was discussed there on this issue is privileged, but it is known that more was said back and forth between members of the Council, and an opinion on Reed-Hibler’s tenure was shared with the Council from the City Attorney.

When we reported the events of the Council meeting, that started a social media firestorm with a number of Cameronites coming out in favor of Reed-Hibler, but an equally significant number who maintained a steady drumbeat calling for resignation.

But in those threads on social media, where an admittedly forthright Reed-Hibler will talk about the issue, answer the criticism, and fire back in some cases, came two subjects of real concern.

In a reply to a comment from Cameron resident Bruce Blair, this interchange occurred:

Bruce Blair

Gina Reed I have read the comments. You should resign!

You said in a previous comment a couple of weeks ago that no city money would be used to tear these buildings down and look where we are now. I'm not deleting anything.

You need to sell off some of your other holdings quickly to cover the cost of demo

Gina Reed

Bruce Blair that was the plan! But my tenants have no place to go yet. I'm not going to create homeless persons when these people have faithfully paid rent all this time. I was hopeful not to mortgage the properties, but the bank rules and formulas don't show my income being enough to do that. I'm starting to think that protecting my tenants from homelessness is more important than worrying about taxpayer money.

I responded this way:

Cameron Newspapers

I hate to say this because I know what you're saying about your tenants. But herein is yet another level of conflict of interest, putting yet another group between yourself and the residents of this City. Your focus must be upon saving the taxpayers the cost they'll incur because of your business choices. Your tenants may be another casualty if you put the people of the "city" first. If you won't do that, can't and the City can't find City Code to support you leaving/resigning, there is only one other option that forces the issue…Recall.

Gina replied:

Gina Reed

Cameron Newspapers that is really stretching the issue. Additional time was all I was asking for. And the idea that I have to put the citizens tax money before people is not appropriate, either. People before money.

We replied:

Cameron Newspapers

You're putting your people ahead of your constituents, Gina. The people who come first MUST be the people of Cameron. And remember, you brought that up, not me. Sorry, but I'm calling that one out. In the same league as "golf and football wanna-bes"...remember that chestnut?

Gina Reed

Cameron Newspapers no oath of office says I have to put taxpayer money ahead of people close to me. Stop exaggerating. And as for the sports reference, I challenge you to name one professional sportsperson from Cameron, while orchestra director and composer Don Gillis, clarinetist Deborah Marshall, and actor DeWitt Jennings, all performed on nationally renowned stages. Our artists from Cameron have far outshone our athletes.

Author

Cameron Newspapers

Gina Reed when you're digging a hole, you need to stop digging. Pro athletes isn't the point...or performing artists. You are very forthright, but you are TONE DEAF to this issue. I agree, do everything you can for your tenants. If you step away from Council, you can work all day, all week, forever to their benefit, with no thought whatever to your oath or people who elected you. Your own words betray you, again and again.

Stunning. Absolutely stunning. We felt that we had no choice but to call this out and bring it to people’s attention.

To summarize, Reed-Hibler, in what amounts to a “throw-away” comment, reveals that she is putting her tenants in rental properties that can be leveraged towards these expenses, ahead of her responsibility to her constituents.

It reflects an affection for her customers/clients/tenants, but there’s no getting around the fact that those tenants pay her monthly rent.

To sell those buildings to demolish the Third Street buildings would represent a massive cut in her personal income. Maybe the tenants would be forced to leave, maybe not, but most buyers purchasing rental properties would value having rental income coming into them from day one.

But herein, as I stated lies the conflict of interest.

Her personal finances are being put ahead of her responsibilities to the City, her neighbors, and the people who vote(d) for her.

I was interested in this question…Does a City Council member have a “fiduciary responsibility” to their constituents? Searching the subject on Google, AI yielded this:

Missouri city council members have a fiduciary duty to their constituents. This means they are required to act in the best interests of the city and its residents, putting the public good before personal gain. This duty includes exercising due diligence, loyalty, and obedience in their responsibilities.

Here's a more detailed explanation:

Duty of Care

Council members must act competently and diligently in managing the city's affairs and finances, including overseeing staff and ensuring compliance with laws and ordinances.

Duty of Loyalty:

.

They are required to put the public's interest first and avoid situations where they might personally benefit at the expense of the city or its residents.

Duty of Obedience:

.

They must adhere to the city's charter, ordinances, and applicable state laws.

Financial Responsibility:

.

Council members are entrusted with managing public funds and resources, and they must do so responsibly and transparently.

Transparency and Accountability:

.

Council members are expected to be transparent in their decision-making and accountable for their actions.

In essence, being a city council member in Missouri involves a high degree of public trust, and they are held to a fiduciary standard to ensure they are acting ethically and responsibly in their service to the community.

In this area alone, Reed-Hibler has failed miserably, and her comments suggest that she’s putting her personal welfare ahead of her constituents.

That’s from her own mouth.

The second reference, harking back to a statement she made disrespecting “wanna be football players and wanna be golfers” during the rebranding discussion, was on full display here again.

The snarky, arrogant nature of the comment makes light of the work of Cameron student-athletes who bust their tails every day to represent their school and community.

She suggests somehow that our lack of Dragon athletes ascending to NFL contracts means that their efforts are worthless. By her standard, if only three performing artists from CHS made it to Broadway, Hollywood or the New York Philharmonic, that one-tenth of one percent is not impressive.

Our kids are our greatest asset. They work hard, they entertain us, and they gain confidence from whatever they do. Our teams and their successes are equaled by the spectacular things we see from our performing artists.

We’re proud of all of them.

Reed-Hibler, supposedly an educator, scoffs at most of your kids, and at those of us in the adult world who played, performed, coached, and saw a sport, or music, or drama as an important time in our life.

Arrogance is easy to find in politics, but when an obvious lightweight puffs out their chest and finds fault with everyone but herself, that’s not just a bad look. That’s a bad public servant who needs to be doing something else.

I can only imagine the pressure GRH feels right now. This can’t be fun, and she’s said herself, she wants to serve out her “30-weeks” and then go back to private life and “be invisible”.

I don’t blame her, and I don’t wish ill will upon her because mistakes have been made, but I do find that her scattered self-awareness of what her responsibility is to the people of this community is so egregious and so stark that it can’t be ignored.

John Feighert is right. It’s time to go.

I hate that we’re here, and I’ll be talking more about this in the next two or three days.

We are looking into several lines of inquiry on this subject, and anything new we come up with, Reed-Hibler will be offered the chance to comment.