Dog the Bounty Hunter preaches to WMCC maximum security prisoners

Tue, 06/07/2022 - 9:36pm admin

Duane “Dog” Chapman of the hit A&E series “Dog the Bounty Hunter” visited Cameron’s Western Missouri Correctional Center to preach the message of Jesus Christ to some of the Show-Me State’s most dangerous individuals.

Having served a 5-year prison term for first-degree murder before becoming a bounty hunter, Chapman said the message of Christ resonates with prisoners because it brings hope even to those serving life sentences.

“I’m not a preacher, but I have a message, and let’s do what we’re supposed to be as a Christian – Christ-like,” Chapman said. “The last thing Christ did was to take a criminal, a convict, to heaven. So, I’m following in Christ’s footsteps.”

