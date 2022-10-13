Dozens of area band expected for fourth annual Cameron MarchFest

Preparations are underway as Cameron plans to host thousands of participants and onlookers for the fourth annual MarchFest.

With more than 20 area high school bands expected to converge on Cameron, city workers began handing banners, setting up picnic tables and a variety of other checklist items ahead of Saturday’s multiple event contest.

Festivities kickoff 9 a.m. Saturday morning, when the Cameron High School Marching Dragon Band leads more than a dozen band down third street as part of the parade competition. At 11 a.m. inside the CHS gymnasium, the CHS drumline and colorguard will perform to kickoff the indoor competitions. At Dave Goodwin Field, starting at 12:30 p.m., Rockport will begin the field shows with the Marching Dragons expected to wrap up the competition with their halftime show, based on the soundtrack from the Pixar classic “How to Train Your Dragon.”