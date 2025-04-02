Dr. Derek Lannigan---Council Candidate, re-shared per request

City Council---Derek Lannigan

1). What is your top priority to "hit the ground running" if elected to the City Council? How much change can one person hope to affect on a five-person council?

My top priority if elected to City Council is to work with the other council members to prioritize current issues that exist, and plan out how we are going to address them. We need to establish a plan (1yr, 5yr, 10yr) that can be presented to the community as a map towards addressing each problem. One person cannot create the change that is needed, but one person can help bring people together in order to unify with a common goal to bring about change.

> 2). Provide a one-paragraph "job description", from your perspective to assess when considering candidates for the City Manager's position. What is the most important characteristic that you're looking for?

The most important characteristic that I feel we should be looking for is someone who is personable and honest. They must have experience with leading others successfully. They must have prior managerial experience. They must be willing to be an active member of our community through visibility at community events, and by making themselves available to citizens other than at official city meetings.

> 3). With City Hall restoration in the works, how would you feel about the hiring of a City "ASSET MANAGER" whose primary task would be attention to the maintenance and upkeep of "city buildings", "parks", and other "hard assets" to prevent the same mistakes of the last 20-years? Would you ever vote for "deferred maintenance" in the future as a Council member?

According to multiple City Hall meetings, it was well documented that City Hall had issues for years, so it would appear someone is already in charge of evaluating structures. I do not feel that we need to add a position that is "in charge" assessing the upkeep of buildings. Instead, we should listen to, and TRUST, those individuals that have been providing reports to the Council for years. As for "deferred maintenance," regular maintenance is best practice when wanting to get the most mileage out of any asset. Regular maintenance mitigates larger issues from ever needing to happen.

> 4). To you, what does "constructive debate" look like in a City Council session? How will you work to enhance that element of inquiry and discussion at the City level?

Constructive debates remain focused on the task at hand. They do not deteriorate into insults and blame deflection. A common saying in my profession is to QTIP (quit taking it personally) yourself when entering into a meeting where hard topics are going to be discussed. It should not be any different at the city level either. The core reason why any of us run for an elected office is because we have ideas of how to solve problems and get projects done. So it should come as no surprise that those ideas might be different from one of the other four members that are on the council. Being able to take the emotion out of the discussion and focus on factual information that is provided is the key to constructive debates. In other words, listen to hear, do not listen just to respond.

Thank you for this opportunity to reach out to the voters!

Dr. Derek Lannigan

Assistant Principal

Cameron R-I High School