Dr. Matt Robinson Resigns as Cameron R-I Superintendent Effective June, 2026

Dr. Matt Robinson, who has served as Superintendent of the Cameron School District since 2011, has announced his resignation effective June 30th, 2026.

During his fifteen years of service to the Cameron School District, Dr. Robinson has been instrumental in improving the academic growth of the District and making sure facilities are up to date and secure. Under his leadership, he moved Parkview from an underperforming Focus School to one of the best, he brought A+ to Cameron for seniors to go to technical or community college for free, he launched Project Lead The Way (PLTW), and successfully passed three bond issues.

Former School Board President, Dr. Doug Wyckoff had this to say about Robinson:

“I vividly remember his interview like it was yesterday. We interviewed

others for the position but he was far and beyond the cream of the crop.

He came very prepared for the interview and even gave us news that was

hard to hear. We were on the brink of accreditation issues.

Dr Robinson has always been transparent and never hid anything. I

remember him telling the board that we had huge challenges ahead and

it wasn’t going to be easy to accomplish everything that we had to do.

He just asked for us to be supportive and help where we could. Looking

back, the results speak for themselves. This district became and is a

thriving school district with top notch educators, facilities and

administrators. He was never afraid to take challenges head on and time

and again he did so.”

The bond issues passed have made significant improvements to the facilities at all District buildings. The first was the Cameron Veterans Middle School passed in 2014 and opened in 2015, which helped overcrowding in other buildings and made all entrances more secure. The second was passed in 2020 and allowed the district to build a state of the art Performing Arts Center, four new high school science classrooms with labs, a new vocational addition that now houses our Agricultural program and Family and Consumer Sciences, a new mezzanine in the high school gym, and a new wrestling room. The third bond issue was just passed in 2025 and will allow the school district to reroof Parkview and build a new addition at the high school. In addition, the football field turf and track have been replaced and handicap parking has been added. Both Parkview and Cameron Intermediate school have had their HVAC completely replaced along with new secure exterior doors and windows.

Current School Board Member Pam Ice relayed the following,

"Over the past 15 years, Dr. Robinson has remained steadfast in his focus

on what matters most — educating students and strengthening our

schools. His quiet strength, unwavering integrity, and steady leadership

transformed a once-struggling elementary school into a regional model of

academic success. Today, all of our schools are stronger and often looked

to as examples throughout Northwest Missouri."

Before joining the Cameron School District, Matt worked as a superintendent at the Worth County School District (3 years), was a teacher and principal at the Pleasant Hill School District (10 years), and a teacher at the South Harrison School District (1 year), for a total of twenty-nine years in the education field. Twenty-six of those years have been as a school administrator. Over the course of his career, he has been recognized for Superintendent of the Year twice and has received many other awards and nominations.

The Cameron R-I Schools Board of Education expresses its gratitude to Dr. Robinson for his 15 years of dedicated service, and wishes him the very best in the future.