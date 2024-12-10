Drager hits ground running as Animal Control Officer

Drager hits ground running as Cameron Animal Control Officer

Cameron---City Animal Control and Griffin Animal Shelter Director Georgia Drager hit the ground running.

The former Insurance exec but long time animal advocate was named to direct the Department to replace Kathy Turner, who stepped down back in October.

A 2013 graduate of Wentworth Military Academy, Drager listed Lana Sue Manion as a mentor and influence and wrote a paper on Manion as someone she greatly admired.

Manion, the real estate mogul in town and past director of the Safe Haven Rescue in Cameron gave Drager a love and appreciation for finding homes for dogs and cats who found themselves, lost, abandoned, unclaimed and unwanted.

Georgia herself ran GG’s Purrs and Paws for a period of three years, helping place more than 300 cats in that time, and saw her insurance business as a way to possibly fund her passion for animal rescue.

The Linda Griffin Shelter currently houses eight dogs seeking homes and two baby kittens. The Shelter is not a long-term animal rescue, but rather a holding facility, intended for the quick “in and out” of picking up a stray or lost animal, hoping the owner claims it, holding it for five days, and then putting it up for adoption.

In most cases, Animal Rescues in the Kansas City area clear the local shelter of pets needing to find homes but says that that service has slowed to a stop as their capacities are at overflowing.

“We have a couple of dogs who have been here a year, or approaching a year.” Drager said.” We placed two dogs for adoption earlier this week.”

Using Facebook social media, Drager is posting pictures and videos of the Shelter’s current residents, a mini media blitz, and the work is paying dividends.

Drager is not just involved in Shelter management but will be working on the “Trap, Neuter and Release” program for feral cats in the city, who serve a positive purpose in vermin control, but who, when “fully functional” churn out litters and litters of kittens which become nuisances and health risks.

Her job involves answering animal nuisance calls, trying to find lost pets, and reunite them with their owners, and develop a group of available pet fosters, Shelter volunteers, who can assist with tending to the animals and providing them with human contact during their stay.

“We are going to try to connect with the Prison to re-establish our Shelter as a participating Shelter in the “Puppies for Parole” program, which trains and socializes Shelter pets to make them more suitable and attractive for adoption,” Drager said. “But we always need the help of the community in providing dog and cat food, blankets, pet beds, and towels for cleanup.”

Drager invites Cameron residents to call (816) 632-2177, the City Hall number, to make an appointment to come see available dogs for adoption at the Shelter.