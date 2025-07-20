Dragon Boys Basketballers Have Had Productive Summer

DRAGON BASKETBALL BOYS HAVING A PRODUCTIVE SUMMER

By Mark McLaughlin, Editor, Citizen-Observer

Third year CHS boys basketball coach Caleb Hundley didn’t inherit a basketball powerhouse upon his arrival here.

His first two seasons were all about the incorporation of a “hard work culture”, a defense-first mindset, winning the fifty-fifty balls and staying optimistic, God willing and the creek don’t rise.

The CHS boys have had a strong, productive summer notching 18-games in the Lawson Summer League and a two-day foray over to the Higbee team camp.

Hundley would suggest that there’s no substitute for playing the game, tweaking the system, redefining team roles and improving shooting, ballhandling and strength development.

The Boys have done all those things.

2025-26 will feature a team who has graduated out the top six players, and bringing on some younger players who played on a successful junior varsity team, and guys who played increasing minutes from the bench.

“Our job in the summer, and as a program, is to teach kids to love the process, love practice and skill work and love competing.” Hundley said. “We have to learn to love each repetition so doing things correctly becomes how we do it all the time.

To an old coach, Hundley speaks the language of an even-keeled, well-balanced coach who loves practice, loves the weight room, and loves the off-season.

“I don’t get to pick and choose who my players are.” Hundley says. “But I can choose, teach and direct what I want to see their attitude be, how hard I want to see them play, and how tough I want them to be.”

Hundley speaks of those times where he gears up and jumps in to physically demonstrate what he wants to see. He’ll mix it up with the big guys. He’ll take on the guards thirty feet from the rim.

And he’ll run through them on the way to getting a loose ball, or take the hit on a charge.

You can preach it. You can teach it.

But Hundley walks it, and increasingly, his boys are starting to do the same.

Hundley will rely on seniors Sage Burnett and Jake Feighert, and sophomore Kaden Robinson among others, but one growth point from year one to now is how hard the Dragons have worked as a team to reduce turnovers.

“When we got here, we averaged 22 turnovers a game.”Hundley said.” Last year, we were 1 to 1 on assists to turnover ratio.”

Where Hundley’s squad worked for two years to develop a point guard, and received a gift from transfer guard Payton Snow this year, all the hard work against full court man to man defense has developed four or five guys who can advance the ball.

The key concept…Use change of paces, starts, stops, drops and work the gear box from first, to third, back to first and “bounce away from the pressure”.

They’ve learned the lesson that that isn’t just jail break dribbling, but it’s using floor spacing, passing and cutting, dipping into gaps, and understanding that breaking pressure is about knowing where traps are coming from, and that someone ion that direction is probably open.

The Dragons put out a 20,000 shot challenge on the gun machine this summer and the boys have embraced that challenge. They have learned how to play the game “off two feet” rather than passing the ball after jumping three feet in the air.

After winning four games in 2024, they upped their total to eight winds a year ago. Football’s drop from Class 3 to Class 2 could be replicated from basketball dropping from Class 4 to Class 3.

Lawson and Lathrop are good programs, but they aren’t St. Joe Benton, just off a state championship or Lafayette, just off a strong season. While the MEC conference slate is as murderous as ever, there’s a chance for success at the District level that hasn’t been there in a long time.

Hundley points to his JV Coach, Ryan Bubulka and new addition Phillip Durbin as basketball lovers who are great coaches and a huge part of “force multiplying’ Hundley’s energy and drive.

He also tips his cap to the collegial support of other CHS coaches, pointing to football coach Wes Bell and wrestling coach Phillip Limb as outstanding, program “anchoring” coaches.

Bell’s focus on physicality and toughness carries over with the guys that will join the basketball team when football is over.

“I’m big on multi-sport kids.” Hundley said. “I love to see our other teams doing well, and love to see our coaches doing well.”

Hundley inherited a developmental program and is slowly, but steadily setting “markers” for how his boys play the game, the environment of practice, and the crucible of competing.

He knows that some good young guys are on the way up, but no Cooper Flaggs in the group.

It’s time to grind, and the Dragon boys get that, and are living it every day.