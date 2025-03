Dragon Sporting Events Schedule for this week

SPRING SPORTS EVENTS FOR THE NEXT WEEK

Track

Saturday, March 22 at Warrensburg. 10:00 AM

Wednesday, March 26 at Maryville. 4:00 PM

Golf

Monday, March 24 Home Triangular. 4:00 PM

Tuesday, March 25. Vs. Chillicothe, Carrolton at Carrollton. 4:00 PM

Tennis

Wednesday, March 26. Home vs. Trenton 4:00 PM

Thursday, March 27, Home vs. Carrollton. 4:30 PM

Soccer

Monday, March 24. At Oak Grove. 5:30 PM

Tuesday, March 25, at Oak Grove, 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 27, at Oak Grove 5:30 PM

Baseball

Friday, March 21, at Plattsburg. 5:00 PM

Monday, March 24, at Marceline, 4:30 PM

Tuesday, March 25, at Richmond, 4:30 PM

Thursday, March 27, Home, vs St. Joseph Central. 4:00 PM