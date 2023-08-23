Dragons confident after shutting out East Buchanan, Lawson starters

With the season opener against Lincoln Prep set for 8 p.m. Friday, changed due to the excessive heat, the Cameron High School Dragon Football Team received a bit of encouragement during their final preseason tuneup last Friday.

The Dragons held the starting lineup from Lawson and perennial powerhouse East Buchanan scoreless during last Friday’s CHS jamboree, which may have raised Cameron’s confidenence heading into another perennial powerhouse in Lincoln Prep.

“What I’m most proud about with our program is both of those [coaches] said ‘Hey, you guys look a lot bigger. Hey, you guys are moving more.’ That’s the stuff I get more excited about,” Cameron coach Wes Bell said. “The touchdowns and all is fun, but when you’ve done it long enough it’s the other things that hold value. As a unit, I like our defense. I liked our defense flying around. Ryan Bubulka, in the Spring I promoted him to defensive coordinator. We’re doing it a little bit different schematically. We were really flying around. He has that unit running really good.”

Along with keeping the East Buchanan Bulldogs and the Lawson Cardinals off of the scoreboard, the Dragons also tallied multiple tackles for loss and even a strip-sack fumble recovery after junior linebacker Gage Jones tracked down a scrambling Lawson quarterback, then Cayden Fletcher added to the calamity by recovering the ball inside Lawson’s 10-yard line. Offensively, the Dragons found paydirt twice against Lawson, the first on an option to senior running back Peyton Garr and the second when freshman back Carter Flick found the endzone from 30 yards out.

