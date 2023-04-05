Dragons, Lady Dragons improve at Odessa Invitational last Friday

ODESSA — The Cameron High School track and field athletes continued adding inches to their throws and shaving seconds off of their runs while performing at the Odessa Invite last Friday.

The Lady Dragons finished fifth overall while the Dragons finished 11th, but considering they went head-to-head with some of the Kansas City Metro’s top schools, Coach Slade Kenagy feels good about last Friday’s performance.

“We’ve been coming down to this meet for a couple of years now. We like coming here because it has a lot of schools that are in our opposite district - District 7. We’ll see them at our sectional meet, so it’s nice to size up competition you don’t normally see on a day-to-day basis,” Kenagy said.

Junior Bailey Robinson was Cameron’s only event winner. She took first in the 800, and assisted the Lady Dragons in taking second in the 4x200, along with teammates Claire Wenck, Justice Brewer and Addi McVicker. Swapping out McVicker for Ella Jameson, Wenck, Brewer and Robinson also took second in the 4x400.

In individual events, Jameson took Fourth in the 400, fifth in long jump and fifth in the 100-meter dash. Wenck took fifth in the high jump. Brewer and Wenck finished second and third respectively in the 300-meter hurdles while running side-by-side.

“It was good. [Wenck] is always a good person to know where I should be ... I just happened to end up in front of her, but that’s just how the race goes,” Brewer said.

Although the boys did not have any event winners, they did have a few medalists making breakthroughes last Friday. One of those was Ethan Nelson, who took third in the 300 hurdles, third in the long jump and also assisted the fifth-place 4x100 relay team, alongside teammates River Meadows, Kenton Gates and Peyton Garr.

Although not making the top five, Wyatt Burkhart won his heat of the 800 while taking eighth and took ninth in the 1600. He credited his early success to dexterity built up during last fall’s cross country season.

“I felt good today, but I feel like I can run a lot faster though. [Track] is a lot easier because you don’t have hills or bumps to go across. It’s easier and you get faster times. So far, I’ve had two [personal records] in the first two meets,” Burkhart said.

The Dragons and Lady Dragons get back to work Thursday at the Chillicothe Invite. The first event begins at 4 p.m.