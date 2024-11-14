DRAGONS UPEND #1 RICHMOND...BRING ON THE SPOOFHOUNDS!

DRAGONS UPEND TOP SEED RICHMOND IN ROUND 2 OF DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

RICHMOND—#4 Cameron, 5-6, now on a five-game winning streak, upended #1 seeded and program dynasty Richmond 35-20 to move on for a rematch with 7-4 Maryville at Maryville this coming Friday.

Cameron did something that does not happen much in Missouri. Since 2012, the #1 seeds are 365-40 over the #4 seeds in district playoffs.

The Dragons had a 9.9 % chance of winning. And going into the 4th tied at 14-14, it was gut check time for a team that started the year 0-6.

Explodables put it away.

It was more of the same for the Dragons as Hudson Lodder lugged the ball 27 times for 187 yards and a touchdown, Chase Bell added 84 yards on 8 carries and a touchdown, Reid Smith had 87 yards on 4 carries, Talan Eddins had 57-yards on 5 carries and Gage Jones rounded out the “ground offensive” with 49-yards on 2 carries and long touchdown.

Cameron rushed 46 times for 464 yards, a 10-yard per carry average.

In throttling Richmond, previously 6-3, the Dragons held them to 217 total yards with three interceptions, two of them to QB/S Reid Smith who ball-hawked all night, adding 5 tackles.

Chase Bell was a terror on defense, logging 9.5 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, and a fumble recovery.

Gage Jones had 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 sack.

It was a completely dominant performance on both sides of the ball, and increased their scoring dominance, outsourcing their last five opponents 236-58.

Cameron started out with a bit of tough luck, as Richmond recovered a squib kickoff mishandled in the second line of the Dragons receiving team.

That was as far as the Spartans got, going 3 and out.

Four plays later, Drake Bell rumbled 54 yards for the first touchdown of the night to give the Dragons a 7-0 lead.

Richmond came right back, with “rolling ball of butcher knives” runner Dryden Hendrix running the ball 39 yards for a touchdown of his own. The conversion failed and Cameron held on to a 7-6 lead.

On the next series, the Dragons came right back with a “Series by Hudson” possession, including a 56-yard trot, and a finishing flourish from 5 yards out to settle back to a 14-6 lead.

Behind the nifty run-pass work of Richmond quarterback Jacob Johnson, Richmond picked up its second touchdown and added the two-point conversion to tie it at 14.

The third quarter was a slugfest back and forth as Richmond did a better job than Cameron’s last four opponents in covering the edge and bogging down the Dragons run game.

On the first play of the 4th quarter, speedster Talan Eddins, quieted for much of the game saw daylight, went to the afterburner, and raced 53 yards on an inside counter.

After receiving a Richmond punt, it was Gage Jones turn, to take a Reid Smith pitch, weaving down the right sideline and then cutting back hard toward the goal post to finish off a 53-yard touchdown run.

The conversion put the Dragons up 28-14, but the Spartans weren’t yet done.

Abandoning the run, Johnson tried to attack across the middle on the slants and then settled to long passes sideways to Hendrix, who spurted for one more 33-yard run after the catch to make it 28-20.

As time wore down, the Richmond kickoff was carried back 40+ yards on a run by Eddins, only to be called back by a holding penalty.

Cameron slogged its way down the field, driving the ball to the 5 yard line. Carter Flick added the exclamation point with a 3-yard run.

The game was remarkable in a couple of regards. Reid Smith showed that he has a crazy set of wheels to go with “Cool Hand Luke” game manager persona. Smith set up Flick’s touchdown with a 73-yard run to the 3.

Put two interceptions, 5-tackles and his offensive explosion on the board, Cameron has thoroughly developed more than a half dozen offensive weapons who can pound, and blow by opponents.

While props go again to a talented and execution-minded offensive line, who had its most penalty-free game of the year, the skill positions are exceptional, making it difficult to key on one player.

The Dragon defense continues to be impressive. When they bring pressure, it’s a jailbreak. Several decisive hits on pass break-ups and one play by Smith off a pass to Hendrix resulted in Smith “trucking” the smaller player.

Smith, being currently recruited by Division I FCS North Dakota showed his creds in this game.

Now it’s on to Maryville, who posted a 35-0 second-round win over Chillicothe. Winners of the first game in the series 44-6, Maryville has had an up and down year with notable losses to Blair Oaks, Pius X, Lutheran North and Savannah, the Spoofhounds should be favored, clearly, but must acknowledge the elephant in the room.

The longer this season went on, the more Cameron practiced and started to find success, the bigger their hearts got.

Maryville now holds a 19-game winning streak in the series.

What does Coach Bell think?

“We’ve worked all year to convince these kids that they could win.” Bell said. “Belief and confidence help you get there.”

Bell knows that his team is not the same team that went down to a 4-touchdown loss to Maryville the last time.

“We believe Maryville is an elite program, with years and years of doing things the right way.”Bell said.”It’s our hope that being healthy, having a lot of success, learning from a lot of adversity and banking good reps, that we’re ready for this.”

“We’re playing on house money right now, and we feel like all the pressure is on Maryville.”Bell said.”We’re going to go in, execute, have fun, and let the chips fall.”