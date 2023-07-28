Home / Home
Senior lineman Dominic McBride keeps an eye on the ball during drills Tuesday.

Dragons wrap up offseason workouts ahead of August two-a-day practices

Fri, 07/28/2023 - 12:37am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

With the Cameron High School Dragon Football Team’s season opener less than a month away, CHS athletes got in the last of their offseason workouts this week at Dave Goodwin Memorial Field. 

Tuesday, the Dragons focused on defense as more than 50 players shuttled from station to station as they prepare for the August 25 opener against gridiron powerhouse Lincoln Prep.

“We’re a year deep and the kids understand my expectations. We’re able to do some different things in the weight room with them now and where they’re at developmental-wise - physical,” Cameron coach Wes Bell said. “That’s been good. We’ve had a really good summer. I’m pleased about the kids. It’s been really fun to watch them.”

The Dragons come into the season opener following a 5-6 inaugural season under Coach Bell. During his first season with CHS, Bell implemented new offensive and defensive schemes, which the Dragons struggled to learn - leading to a four-game losing streak – until gaining traction with four consecutive wins before falling to another state powerhouse St. Pius X in the opening round of the playoffs 

“Last year, they didn’t understand why we are doing things. They were just learning the techniques. Now, the kids are starting to understand ... That’s been fun to watch. They’re buying into it. They’re buying into the mentality it takes to play in the system - offensively and defensively. Year two is always better than year one.”

CLICK HERE FOR A VIDEO FROM THE DRAGONS' WORKOUT.

