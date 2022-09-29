Home / News / Dream Catchers supporters fill Cameron United Methodist Church for chili contest fundraiser, dinner

Thu, 09/29/2022 - 3:50pm admin

Dream Catchers, a faith-based equestrian therapy organization, raised thousands with more than 50 participants and attendees last Saturday.

The Dream Catchers Chili Cook-Off is the organizations biggest fundraiser, which raises money and serves as a way to thank supporters of the program. 

“We’re very blessed with [the attendance]. We appreciate the Cameron area coming out and supporting Dream Catchers ... This is our sixth annual chili cook-off. It’s always a great turnout and we appreciate the people who jump in and help with that,” Dream Catchers President Travis Eldredge said. 

