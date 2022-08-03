Eagle Lake trailblazer says trail not ready for public use

After recently placing signs marking the new Eagle Lake Trail at the Cameron Reservoir, city workers removed those signs earlier this week due to concerns with the safety of the trail.

During a discussion involving Cameron Park Board President Matt Arndt and Cameron Park Supervisor Steve Garr last Thursday, Arndt urged the city to delay opening the Eagle Lake Trail until he could resolve issues with poison ivy, traversal of spillway crossings and other safety concerns.

“At this point, we would like to get it open so people can use it. I know there are concerns about bridges and things like that as we move forward. It’s my recommendation, at this point, to open the trail as is this summer so we can have one, complete-looped trail,” Garr said.