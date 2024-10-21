EDITORIAL: Is the City Council up to “the moment”?

The Cameron City Council participated in an extensive work session reviewing the City Hall engineering report of PST Engineering’s Frank Comer and his colleague, a no-nonsense, “cut to the quick” engineer/architect Bernie Reams.

It was a sobering couple of hours for the Council as the pair detailed finding after finding on the building’s roof, doors and windows, mold remediation, bricks on the facade of the building, insulation and drywall, the plaza in front of the building, the steel beam supporting wall along one side of the building, and the presence of mice, rats, and bats in the walls and ceilings of the building.

They listened and they questioned. You could see the “weight” of the problem they faced, minds working, minds “glitching” and then they got the final comment of the night from City Manager Steve Rasmussen, who through the process of PST’s months long evaluation of the buildings many problems said.

“Every time we looked at each of these problems, I was horrified. Every time I saw the money it was costing us, I was horrified. I know we have to do something to fix these problems. Not to act would be unethical and immoral…We need to deal with it now.”

This Council has been criticized heavily by other local media, in fact called upon to resign, judged as not up to the task.

All of that may be true, but here is the bottom line…The moment is upon us, and the question is whether the Council is up to the moment, or not.

There’s no more ducking or dodging, no more deflections, no more tabling. No more half-measures.

It is, short of a devastating tornado going down the middle of Walnut, the greatest challenge faced by any modern City Council in their history.

Is it going to cost money? Yes. Get over it.

Is it going to cost LOTS of money? Does that suck? Hell yes.. Embrace the suck.

Can we cut corners, do it a piece at a time, do sub-grade construction on it to limit the costs, the pain, and maybe, just maybe, save our political careers?

I can’t imagine why any of the members of this Council would want anything more to do with this. One would think they’re counting the days.

But they can’t duck it, dodge it or deflect it. They have to be up to the moment.

The building is in such a condition that when looking at all the issues, one would think that just doing a hard demo on the building and starting over would make the most sense.

$12-million is the starting estimate on that, and Rasmussen said that construction costs are $300 a square foot on 17,000 square feet.

That’s $5.5 million for a complete do-over, and that’s a conservative estimate.

City Clerk Shellie Blades, who has resided in City Hall since Day one says that for all it’s problems, the building has “good bones”.

One bit of good news is that for all the issues, there has been little or no settling of the foundation of the building.

The Council can work with that. The City can work with that. The citizens and taxpayers can work with that.

All concerned have no other choice.

As much as some might want to Thanos-snap this Council out of existence and replace them with Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Washington and say…Teddy Roosevelt, that isn’t happening.

They have to get the job done

They have to realize that God gave them two ears and one mouth…Do the math, and act accordingly.

Listen more than talk.

To be up to this moment, the City Council has to take recommendations of the engineers, architects and contractors, do their homework, bring in the experts they need, and then get the hell out of the way and let them do their work.

Don’t cut corners. Don’t look to do anything on the cheap. Don’t settle for a twenty-year building.

Build a 100-year building, resilient, tough, functional, forward-looking. Sign the checks.

I haven’t heard anyone on this issue say anything about going back to the taxpayers for another tax, levy or bond issue.

They are working to sell the City’s 300-acre of industrial development property, and believe they can get up to $5-million dollars for it. Economic Development Director Lance Rains won’t say who, but indicates there are prospects that don’t include selling it for farmland, building chicken plants or stockyards.

There is a “window of opportunity” here, a “moment in search of men and women” with the fortitude to take the slings and arrows and say to the City Manager…”Go…”

They need to make it so, and if they do, their public perception as a “middling” group of mediocre placeholders can establish them as “Re-Founding Men/Women”.

There’s no room for half-measures, clever accounting tricks, or finding a way to put things off.

If they handle this, they can then move on to 3rd Street buildings and solve that problem once and for all.

And anything else that comes up…The best city governments deal with an occasional water main break or downed power lines.

These guys are dealing with a MOAD…The Mother of All Disasters.

Here’s your moment, folks.

Hit the bullseye. Right down the damned middle.