EDITORIAL: Do you hear yourself? In search of Fairness on the Park Board Issue

Citizen-Observer Editorial

By Mark McLaughlin, Editor, Citizen-Observer

EDITOR’S NOTE: When this editorial is loaded to the Cameron Newspapers Facebook page on Sunday, I will be going into settings and turning off public comment until our next print date.

While I am certain the content of this editorial will result in a lot of shots being fired my way, I am going to insist, on our page anyway, that the work be allowed to stand without instant snap analysis or used as a venue for readers to take shots at the subject of the story, or, in disagreeing with each other, to begin hurling personal insults back and forth.

The Cameron Newspapers Facebook page will be a First Amendment safe, free “stump” for those to express their ideas. I encourage you to take me to task if you feel the need.

We’ll be doing a three-part series on the City’s stated reasons for removing Matt Arndt as Park Board President, and a culminating story bringing it all together. We’ll promise a fact-based approach from which you can draw your conclusions.

Call this my opening statement on this issue. And feel free to let me have it. I have big shoulders.

Do you hear yourself right now?…In Search of Fairness on the Park Board Issue

This isn’t going to be a popular position to take, but here goes. I do not believe that Park Board President Matt Arndt is receiving a fair shake by the City, the City Council or by the whims of the court of public opinion and the snap analysis of social media.

You can hold whatever opinion you wish to hold on whether or not it was right, wrong, divine inspiration or demonic abomination that led Arndt and his nine-member Park Board to challenge the City in court, on, as it worked out, the very narrow issue of whether or not the City taking control of the Aquatic Center in dismissal of the Park Board’s recommendation to contract Midwest Pool for one more year was the right thing to do.

The pool was the “red line” issue for the Park Board in which they felt the issue to be of such importance that they would go to litigation to try to settle it.

When Judge Ryan Horseman denied the Park Board’s petition, first severing them from the litigation, and leaving Arndt as the only party to the lawsuit with legitimate “standing”, he gave the City what appeared to be, and what they seemed to interpret to be, a win on the issue of whether the Park Board was simply an Advisory Council, or, as the Park Board had been led to believe by at least one City Staff member, Drew Bontrager, that they were an administrative board with “exclusive control” over Park assets, funds and resources.

In truth, Horseman’s ruling failed to even address the second issue which predicates the need for an injunction, the probability of whether or not the Plaintiff’s case has a chance to succeed at trial, on the merits of their argument.

Not checking that box leaves the issue in the air. Whether or not that ever is, the citizens and our readers deserve to know what’s at the heart of it all.

Mayor Becky Curtis revealed the somewhat stunning news to me that the case is still considered “active” by the Court. She told the C-O that City Attorney Padraic Corcoran would be filing a motion on…she didn’t know what, exactly.

But what that leaves us with is the letter Curtis signed, crafted by Corcoran, discussed by the Council in at least two executive sessions, that informed Arndt he would be removed as Park Board President, as Curtis suggested she would recommend to the greater Council, offering Arndt a hearing to argue why he should not be removed, then, in the letter’s last line, indicating he was being placed on Administrative leave.

Arndt was accused of two acts of misconduct, one, trying to procure a no-bid contract for his company for work to be done on the City’s trails, and two, holding an informal meeting of the Park Board, with either a quorum or not, to subvert Missouri Sunshine Laws.

The third presenting charge is that Arndt, as President, had neglected to submit the required annual reports to the Council identifying expenditures and actions of the Board.

What’s troubling about this is what I am finding as I investigate these charges, and how flimsy they appear to be, how they grasp desperately for a technicality upon which to snag, and then bring down Arndt, arguably the City’s greatest source of annoyance over the last three years.

When investigating each charge, one finds how Arndt and the Board sought guidance and direction from City officials, received confusing, conflicting, and sometimes contradictory input, acted on it, and based upon what they were told, are now having a house dropped on them...For visual, see The Wizard of Oz and the aftermath of Dorothy's House being dropped on the Wicked Witch of the North.

Yes, the FBI was holding open the doors to the Capitol Building on January 6. Inviting innocent people to walk to their destruction.

Arndt has indicated that he will be contacting the Mayor and asking for detailed substantiation on each charge levied, in context, to defend himself against the charges.

“I am under no illusion that I will be treated fairly in these circumstances.”Arndt said to the C-O this week.”I believe it’s retaliation pure and simple, and I believe that I likely will not be the Park Board President after the hearing.”

When interviewing Mayor Curtis on this, and trying to go through the charges, and the motivation for Arndt’s removal, the Mayor became angry with me saying,” You’ve spent so much time on Matt’s side of this, you aren’t being fair.”

“They sued us!” she said angrily.

So, two conclusions I draw from that. First, no one else in regular media or in social media has made any effort at all to identify the position of Arndt and other members of the Park Board and to give it a fair hearing. Why not?

Second, the letter from the City identifies what amount to three “process violations” … reminiscent of what a Federal DOJ did to the current President, conservative supporters, parents taking concerns to school board meetings, and labeled as domestic terrorists, and identifying Catholics as deserving of being on domestic terror watch lists, the charges are the equivalent of finding an enemy and going shopping for a crime with which to affix to their chest with a bayonet.

We have a smaller situation, but it’s using the legal apparatus of the City to crush Arndt, and gives the prevailing social media hurricane the “wind in its sails” to put forward their belief that Arndt is an egomaniac, a pariah, whatever you want to suggest, and that anyone who says “Not so fast, my friend…” is “not a serious thinker”.

Well, not so fast, my friends.

Mayor Curtis's “excited utterance” really says it all. The reason for their action is because, “how dare he”, he challenged the City Manager and the Council and basically called them out, and that…not the process violations, is the real reason the City wants him gone.

They didn’t just shut up and sit down. They didn’t just obey. They got bigfooted by a well-executed power play, fought back, and now, must be punished.

In the aggravated community response, I took note of several quotes on the straight news story we posted explaining these events on Friday.

Here’s a few…

“:There is no gray area for that particular concern…”referencing the alleged Sunshine violation.

“Truthfully, only one of these three allegations needs to be true to warrant removal.”

“Choose any one of the three —pretend the other two are complete fairy tales…”

In the immortal words of J.D. Vance to a highly ignorant Andrea Mitchell, “Do you hear yourself right now?”, referencing Mitchell’s complaint that TDA thugs had only taken over a “handful ” of apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado.

Vance’s point? You’re saying it’s acceptable for ANY criminal gangs to intimidate, threaten, or harm U.S. citizens anywhere, anytime? Not in this country, Vance argued.

And not in Cameron, Missouri either. If I stand alone on this point, I will at least stand.

Are we at the point in this community where we throw accusations at someone like globs of oatmeal on the wall, just hoping something sticks? Is our standard for fairness and fair play so incredibly low because of all the scars this community has been forced to endure, that we’re okay with superfluous, arbitrary, and capricious charges without having a rock-solid case to back them up?

So it’s okay to lie to achieve an agenda. It’s okay to ruin someone to get them to shut up so we get our way. It is okay to blow hot, arrive at a conclusion, pass judgment, and be judge, jury, and executioner with all dissent to be ruthlessly crushed.

Do you hear yourself right now?

In my column next week, I’m going to talk more about what the City has stated as to why Arndt is being removed, and why he’s actually being removed. And I’m going to bring up one major issue, one major decision made between November and January that could have taken this in a different direction, had we been adult enough to live up to our word.

Don’t tell us that this action is a legitimate attempt to bring a rogue city appointee to heel. Call it what it is…rank, nasty retribution and revenge. And don’t pretty it up by three points of contention when what you are really saying…You sued us, and you have to go.

If that's what it is, dare to lead with that.,

I believe that in the extensive time I have spent with Arndt and others on the Park Board trying to get their take on all this, I’ve seen the commitment to principle, an attempt to try to get the Park Board operating as the laws of the state say it is supposed to and to challenge the higher-ups who have confused, obfuscated, misdirected, disrespected and ignored the real issues present in this.

I do not see them involved in a “purpose of evasion”. I don’t hear them lying to me. They’ve done their homework, and taken a stand at enormous risk to their businesses, livelihoods, and reputations, and put their families on the firing line for it.

Do I agree with suing the City? I can’t say that I do. But I do feel this…There are seven or eight different levels, points of contact over the last two or three years where the City could have done “the right thing”, listened instead of throwing elbows, problem-solved, done conflict resolution, sought arbitration, in the greater interest of the City, and it’s citizens.

.In my view, they didn’t do so.

They say that you can’t fight City Hall. I say that whether it’s the normal citizen, an appointed board member, or a 50-hour-a-week City staff person they shouldn’t have to.

When someone is being just absolutely run over by the City government, or by unfair and unobjective critics with an axe to grind, put me in the column as one who will try to make sure everyone gets a fair shake.

Bring it on. Kevlar is actually not all that uncomfortable when one girds their loins for the fight ahead, sets their feet, and is ready to fight, especially when it’s a fight worth fighting.

Basic fairness is that important to me. And as long as I am here, it will continue to be.