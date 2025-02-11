EDITORIAL

The Politics of Personal Destruction…Mayberry Version

It was Bill Clinton who introduced his lament about “the politics of personal destruction” and it began as a cottage industry in D.C. and became the baseline for what today is known as “opposition research”.

The objective is to identify a person, generally in opposition to things you are for, and then turn their life upside down to find something to pounce on, discredit them, and perhaps block their aspirations for political office, and maybe even ruin them personally and financially.

Taken to its complete extreme, it is the Russia Hoax, two impeachments, tagging a candidate as anything from a pedophile to a Nazi to a would-be dictator.

That’s the Washington version.

Let me introduce you to the Mayberry(Cameron) version.

Cameron is a “target rich” environment for taking shots at people, most pointedly seeking City or school office, or those actually in the job as school superintendents, Council members, City staff or the City Manager, school teachers and coaches.

The actions of all these “placeholders”, under normal surveillance in any community, are hyper-scrutinized here.

A lot of it comes down to public, visual and financial mistakes that the community is forced to absorb and pay for, both literally and when it comes to taxes, rates, or fees. A lot of it comes down to a lax attention to things like building codes, getting surprised by books that show up in the school library or a teacher’s classroom, or when a sports coach is struggling to get his/her team “over the top” in its development.

Issues are introduced in media and social media, people are openly criticized, lambasted and excoriated for their decisions, their actions or their inaction. Quick judgments are passed, and people can be summarily dismissed, dissed or condemned by what we think their candidacy or execution of a job represents.

It’s easy to identify the mistakes people make and to pile on. Gina Reed-Hibler’s purchase of the 3rd Street Buildings was a well-intentioned Hail Mary, perhaps, but a financial disaster for her, and a delay in the inevitable on a visual of falling buildings and fences and plywood barriers, as much to keep what’s left of the building in as it is to keep people out.

People want it gone. Reed-Hibler takes a barrage of incoming, and then goes online to try to defend herself. Not particularly well, or helpfully, but she stands by her ideas, even if she stands alone.

Our City Council candidates, Derek Lannigan and Mark Carr are both wicked smart, capable people who come from different places on the spectrum. Lannigan is aspirational and inspirational, and places a premium on respect and listening to people Twice, he took on the “focus group” of the morning coffee group at the local market, took tough questions, and took input away. Carr, a pragmatist and problem-solver by nature is a well-studied person, loves people and he loves this community. I can speak to the above and beyond way in which he personally assisted me with our recent health issues at home.

Lannigan takes heat because he is associated with both the school and sits on the Park Board, now embroiled in a turf war with the City Council. He stands with that group in favor of their position, a principled stand you have to at least respect even if you don’t agree with it.

That those who look on his situation and criticize his school connections, arguing that the Park Board is an extension of the school, it’s not a fair criticism.

The Council is made up of largely older individuals, late 50’s minimum and above. The Park Board, with two or three notable exceptions is made up of younger folks, with kids who they want to promote, yes, but a rising tide that lifts all boats with everybody else’s kids.

Give these folks the credit for the willingness to be involved and not run screaming from the room. And if one is going to allege that Lannigan is pushed forward by the school or some other shadowy interest, present your receipts.

Of course he is interested in kids and in enhancing the opportunities they have. But a criticism that he, or the Park Board have done nothing for older citizens in the community is not fair. Hearing that concern at coffee, Lannigan first brought it up in the last Park Board meeting and will follow it. Julie Ausmus and Al Briggs on this body also speak for the older crowd.

Those looking for things to criticize with Carr might look back between 2009-12 when Carr last served on the Council and search minutes records for votes, or discussion that may have prompted some of our current concerns.

But to dismiss him out of hand for decisions he had only one fifth of an influence on, that’s not fair either.

Do both these guys have “the chops” for the job? Of course they do.

Take any person who has made themselves a public figure or has a high profile job in the City, county or schools. All of them have made mistakes. But all of them have strong and unique capabilities for the positions they occupy.

Mark Robinson. Steve Rasmussen. Becky Curtis. Those are just a few, but perhaps our most public leaders.

And on the other side of the public square, you have Heath Gilbert, Dan Landi on the schools and Matt Arndt on the Park Board, antagonists to be sure, irritants to some, but deeply convinced in their causes.

When one of these folks, or a newspaper editor(any editor, take your pick) take a stand, make a decision and state an opinion, the math of the human equation takes over.

There are so many for, and so many against. We/they make decisions, take actions or inactions and then are held accountable for them.

If someone makes a dumb move in the public square, they should expect to be held accountable for it. If someone has a strong opinion out of the mainstream, it is bound to draw pushback.

But the people who stand up to try to represent us, teach our kids in school, or choose their “hill to die on”, it is in bounds to oppose them, or to support them. If we accuse someone of graft, corruption, dishonesty or malicious intent, bring your receipts.

It is out of bounds to attack people personally to hurt them for no reason or damage their reputations and we need to pump the brakes on this a bit. Something about pointing out a speck in someone’s eye when we have a plank in our own.

Bottom line…keep it above the belt.