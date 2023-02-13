EDOC chairman, planning and zoning commissioner Mark Garges announces resignation

Economic Development of Cameron Chairman Mark Garges, who also serves as a commissioner for the planning and zoning commission, announced his resignation Monday night.

During the commissioner comments section of Monday’s Cameron Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Garges announced he would step down from all of his duties in Cameron in order to be closer to family in Colorado.

“I’ve been proud of the people on this committee, on EDOC. They are good stewards for the community. It’s not easy, but I think we’ve all went the right direction to try and get organized growth, proper planning and some semblance of order so we can continue to grow. Over the next two or three years, you’re going to see a lot of good things I know that are on the board,” Garges said.

