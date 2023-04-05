Effort to save historic building hits first hurdle after American Recovery Plan Act grant rejected

Plans to renovate a three-building structure dating back to Cameron’s founding hit its first major hurdle after a grant request to save the structure failed.

Although disappointed in the decision, Old School of Cameron Historical Society Board Member B.J. Reed said the fight to save the historic building is not over.

“We’re not giving up. There are more grants out there that we are qualified for. We are applying for them. This is just the first no in a long process of yeses [sic.] that we’re going to cross along the way. We’re looking at it as a minor snafu in the grand scheme,” Reed said.

During Monday’s meeting, Cameron Community Development Director Tim Wymes said the rejection may have been based on a misunderstanding of the American Recovery Plan Act grant requirements. Using a grant application as an example, Wymes said many of the grants awarded centered on community development projects through not-for-profit groups.

“The basis around the ARPA grant is centered on several items. One, low-income housing or low-income employees or low-income wages ... A lot of the awardees from the first round had specific projects,” Wymes said. “For example, someone is revitalizing a building, they will use a portion to educate people or resources for misplaced families. It was more geared toward that - to serve underprivileged individuals.”

Last December, following months of discussion regarding the ARPA grants, the Cameron City Council approved pursuing multiple city improvements, even going as far as foregoing renovations to Cameron City Hall in order to have the required funds for the matching grant. They eventually split 3-2 in approving $1.3 million in ARPA grant requests with $989,000 going to renovate the Third Street building and the remaining for renovations to the Cameron Community Center and construction of sidewalks along Harris Street.

“We were competing against St. Louis, St. Charles, that region. There were several projects [St. Joseph] were awarded. I don’t know the exact dollar amount, but there was a lot of funding for St. Joe,” Wymes said.