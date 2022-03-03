Home / Home

Eggleston announces campaign for state senate, Railsback out as Cameron Rep.

Thu, 03/03/2022 - 11:51am admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

Due to term limits and recently approved congressional districts, Cameron residents will have new representation at the state capital. 

State Rep. J. Eggleston of Osborn recently announced he will seek the office of current term-limited state Sen. Dan Hegeman of Cosby.

“It has been an honor to represent the people of northwest Missouri as a House member, and it would be an equal honor to fight for our conservative, mid-western values in the State Senate,” Rep. Eggleston said via press release last Friday.

According to Eggleston’s press release, the exact boundaries for the 12 senate district - currently represented by Hegeman - have yet to be drawn. The primary is set for August 2nd with the general election set for November 8th.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF THE CAMERON CITIZEN-OBSERVER, IN STORES NOW.

