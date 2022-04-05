Home / Home

Election Night 2022 results so far

Tue, 04/05/2022 - 8:17pm admin
By: 
Jimmy Potts

DeKalb County

Andi Lockridge 29 percent 150

Staci Earley 99 votes 19 percent

Michelle Peterson 17 percent 88 votes

Thomas Bonderer 14 percent 74 votes

Shawna Conley 12 percent 65 votes

John Oaks 7 percent 36 votes

 

City council Mark Garges 85 votes 51 percent

Alexander Williams 81 votes 49 percent

Use Tax fails 120-60

 

Daviess County

School board

Andi Lockridge 47 percent 9 votes 

Shawna Conley 26 percent 5 votes

Staci Earley 15 percent 3 votes

Thomas Bonderer 10 percent 2 votes

Michelle Peterson, John Oak received no votes

 

Caldwell County

School board

Andi Lockridge 31 percent 28 votes

Staci Earley 15 percent 14 votes

Shawna Conley 15 percent 14 votes

Thomas Bonderer 15 percent 14 votes 

Jon Oaks 11 percent 10 votes

Michelle Peterson 9 percent 8 votes

 

Clinton County 

School board

Andi Lockridge 34 percent 441 votes

Staci Earley 17 percent 229 votes

Shawna Conley 15 percent 201 votes

Thomas Bonderer 14 percent 180 votes

John Oaks 4 percent 57 votes

 

City Council

Alexander Williams 253 votes

Mark Garges 230

 

Use tax fails 366-166

Votes Totals

City Council

Winner Alexander Williams 334,  Mark Garges 315

Use Tax fails 486-226

 

School board 

Andi Lockridge 628

Staci Earley 258

 

 

