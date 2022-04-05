Election Night 2022 results so far
DeKalb County
Andi Lockridge 29 percent 150
Staci Earley 99 votes 19 percent
Michelle Peterson 17 percent 88 votes
Thomas Bonderer 14 percent 74 votes
Shawna Conley 12 percent 65 votes
John Oaks 7 percent 36 votes
City council Mark Garges 85 votes 51 percent
Alexander Williams 81 votes 49 percent
Use Tax fails 120-60
Daviess County
School board
Andi Lockridge 47 percent 9 votes
Shawna Conley 26 percent 5 votes
Staci Earley 15 percent 3 votes
Thomas Bonderer 10 percent 2 votes
Michelle Peterson, John Oak received no votes
Caldwell County
School board
Andi Lockridge 31 percent 28 votes
Staci Earley 15 percent 14 votes
Shawna Conley 15 percent 14 votes
Thomas Bonderer 15 percent 14 votes
Jon Oaks 11 percent 10 votes
Michelle Peterson 9 percent 8 votes
Clinton County
School board
Andi Lockridge 34 percent 441 votes
Staci Earley 17 percent 229 votes
Shawna Conley 15 percent 201 votes
Thomas Bonderer 14 percent 180 votes
John Oaks 4 percent 57 votes
City Council
Alexander Williams 253 votes
Mark Garges 230
Use tax fails 366-166
Votes Totals
City Council
Winner Alexander Williams 334, Mark Garges 315
Use Tax fails 486-226
School board
Andi Lockridge 628
Staci Earley 258