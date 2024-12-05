ELKS LODGE PROMOTES FIRST RESPONDER DINNERS SATURDAY

Cameron Elks Lodge hosts First Responders and School Workers Dinner

Cameron --- “Christmas in Cameron” kicks off in earnest this weekend as Elks Lodge 2615 is hosting an appreciation dinner for first responders and school workers at the Elks Lodge at 9018 NE 69 Highway in Cameron.

The dinner will recognize these outstanding public servants with free food, fellowship, a live DJ and open cash bar.

Meals for law enforcement, Fire, EMS and Hospital staff who are working will be provided with to-go containers and available for pickup starting at 12:00 PM.

Dinner for teachers and all staff will be served starting at 5:00 PM at the Elks Lodge. First responders are invited to join us for the 5 PM dinner as well.

The dinner is a big shout-out to all those who serve our citizens, students and those in need during the Christmas season.