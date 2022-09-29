Elks thank area educators during Saturday’s teacher appreciation cookout

The Cameron Elks hosted dozens of area educators for a barbecue dinner as their way of thanking teachers and administrators for their role in improving the lives of area children and teens.

With the Elks previously putting on similar events for area law enforcement, Elks Lodge Member Charlie Carroll envisioned an event providing the same service for area educators.

“You turn the TV on in the morning, at noon or night - it doesn’t matter. All you see is teachers having problems, teachers quitting. It just hit me, no one appreciates teachers,” Carroll said. “We have to have teachers ... We never had anything like that for teachers, and I don’t know of anyone else around that had anything for teachers. I brought it up in a meeting, and they thought it was a great idea. That’s why we came up with this, to show our appreciation.”

Throughout the event, the dozens in attendance listened to live music, played cornhole and feasted on hand-crafted beans, coleslaw, pulled-pork and ribs. Elks Lodge Member Roger Foreman said the Elks worked through the night to have everything ready.

“We had a lot of great volunteers ... They cooked more than 55 slabs of ribs, so we’re going to have some ribs leftover tonight. We had three people do the cooking Charlie Carroll, Chad Foreman and Jerry Chandling. They were very, very helpful. Of course, Barbara O’Connor did the baked beans and Audrey Hartman did the coleslaw. Those people did a lot of work,” Cameron Elk Roger Foreman said.

Sponsors for the event included Farmers State Bank, BTC Bank, Bank Northwest, Poland Thompson Funeral Home, R&W Container, Case New Holland, Toys for Trucks, Sharp’s Storage, Complete Farm Solutions, D&T Custom Fencing and the Cameron Depot Museum and Historical Society.