Emergency Snow Routes Activated
Emergency Snow Ordinance Activated 1/8/2024 at 9:00 a.m.
With the anticipated snowstorm, the City of Cameron will enact the Emergency Snow Route Ordinance Monday, January 8, 2024, to go into effect at 9:00 am.
We want to give our citizens enough warning before the snow event takes place for them to move their vehicles off of the Emergency Snow Route Roadways. Any vehicles parked on the Emergency Snow Routes after 9:00am, will be in violation of the ordinance and are subject to being ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. The following streets are hereby established as Emergency Snow Routes within the City of Cameron:
- West Street – From 4th Street to Euclid.
- Groat Street – From 8th Street to 4th Street.
- Ensign Trace – in its entirety.
- McElwain Drive – in its entirety.
- Harris Street – from Grand Ave. to Seminary Ave.
- Park Avenue – from High Street to Chestnut Street.
- Cherry Street – from 4th Street to 3rd Street.
- Chestnut Street – from 4th Street to Walnut Street.
- Main Street – from 4th Street to 2nd Street.
- East Street – in its entirety.
- Bob Griffin Road – from US Hwy 36 to Grand Ave.
- Grand Avenue – from Walnut Street to the East City Limits.
- Pence Road – east and west of Walnut Street to street’s end.
- 8th Street – from Walnut Street west to the City Limits.
- 4th Street – from Walnut Street west to the City Limits.
- 3rd Street – from East Street to Harris Street; except the parking on the north side from Chestnut Street to Cherry Street.
- 2nd Street from Walnut Street to Hunt Street.
- Burlington Road – from Hunt Street west to the City Limits.
- Prospect Street – from East Street to Harris Street.
- Euclid Ave – from Harris Street to the west City Limits.
- High Street – from Park Street to Harris Street.
- Evergreen Street – from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street.