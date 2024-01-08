Emergency Snow Routes Activated

Emergency Snow Ordinance Activated 1/8/2024 at 9:00 a.m.

With the anticipated snowstorm, the City of Cameron will enact the Emergency Snow Route Ordinance Monday, January 8, 2024, to go into effect at 9:00 am.

We want to give our citizens enough warning before the snow event takes place for them to move their vehicles off of the Emergency Snow Route Roadways. Any vehicles parked on the Emergency Snow Routes after 9:00am, will be in violation of the ordinance and are subject to being ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. The following streets are hereby established as Emergency Snow Routes within the City of Cameron: