Empty Bowls helps raise money for Backpack Buddies

The annual Cameron High School Empty Bowls fundraiser provided a warm meal at just the right time last Thursday inside the CHS cafeteria.

The event, which raised money for Backpack Buddies, provided attendees a warm respite from the frigid winter weather, as well as a timely treat for CHS basketball fans to eat while rooting their favorite Dragons and Lady Dragons to victory over Winston.

“We start in the fall. The snow days kind of threw a loop in it, but we got it done,” said Brett Bulbulka, CHS art teacher, who added it did not take much convincing to get her students behind the project. “They really get excited about it and put forth a lot of effort, especially my art club members. They were here working it tonight.”

Backpack Buddies provides underprivileged children with meals to take home over the weekend. As part of empty bowls, visitors could make a donation by purchasing a bowl, which they filled with his or her choice of soup, then take it home.

“It’s really heartwarming. I’m proud to be a part of it,” Bubulka said.