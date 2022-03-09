Ensign Trace, Highway 36 intersection not as dangerous as previously believed

There is a perception among many Cameron residents that the intersection of Ensign Trace and Highway 36 is the “most dangerous” in the Cameron area. There is certainly much confusion surrounding the intersection among many drivers.

However, statistics show it is not the most dangerous intersection in the jurisdiction of the Cameron Police Department.

Police Chief Rick Bashor advises that the Cameron Police Department maintains records of local accidents, where they occurred, and distinguishes between injury and non-injury accidents.

Those records show that the intersection of Highway 36 and Griffin Road records more accidents, including injury accidents. That intersection recorded 29 accidents over the past 3 years, including two with injuries.